Can A Portable Power Station Run Your Fridge In An Emergency?

Every time the power goes out, the first thing you're probably concerned about is the refrigerator. You don't want your food to spoil and go to waste, especially if you just went grocery shopping the day before. Thankfully, there are some ways to keep your fridge cold during a power outage. For one, try to avoid opening the doors to trap the cold air inside. Tossing in some ice packs or frozen water containers can also lower the temperature for longer.

These tips, however, will only work if you already have some ice and frozen bottles ready. If you're unprepared and are afraid your food might warm up, you need a more robust solution like a portable power station. This large battery pack can help you survive a power outage by keeping your electronics charged and ready for use.

The question is, can a power station run an appliance as big as your fridge, too? The short answer is yes; a portable power station may be small, but it's capable enough to power your refrigerator. There are some considerations you should look into first, though.