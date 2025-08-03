A Beginner's Guide To AC & DC Power - Here's How They Differ

AC and DC power are fundamentally different from one another, which gives them their unique characteristics. Alternating current oscillates between a positive and a negative polarity at regular intervals, typically following a sinusoidal waveform in most applications. However, any current that changes its polarity despite having a non-sinusoidal waveform, such as a triangular or square one, can also be termed alternating current. DC is typically associated with steady current at a constant voltage; however, that's not a necessity. Any current can be considered DC if it maintains its polarity in a specific direction.

Coming to real-world applications, AC power finds its use in transmission lines to carry electricity over large distances. That's because the voltage for AC can easily be stepped up or down using transformers with excellent efficiency. Higher voltage, in turn, massively reduces the power loss during transmission over long distances, making power delivery much more efficient. Additionally, AC also powers numerous day-to-day and industrial appliances. As a general rule of thumb, large appliances that need a significant amount of power usually run on AC. For instance, microwaves, air conditioners, fans, washing machines, and more rely on AC for the most part.

Smaller appliances like phones, laptops, and more use DC power by converting the AC from the power outlet. The phone and laptop chargers convert AC to DC in order to recharge the battery. Appliances that need to control the current and voltage tightly mostly use DC power. For this, even heavier appliances like washing machines and microwaves use DC for powering the display, buttons, and internal circuitry. Moreover, all batteries, ranging from the small AAA ones to large EV batteries, use DC.