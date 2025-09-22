Can Solar Panels Replace A Home Generator? Here's What You Need To Know

Homes traditionally run on power grids, but it isn't 100% reliable. Technical problems can happen at any time, high consumer demand leads to blackouts, and there's the occasional weather disturbance like hurricanes and snowstorms. If you live in an area where outages happen more often than you'd like, then it's a must to have backup power installed in your home. Two of the most popular options for this are solar panels and home generators.

Solar panels run on a renewable energy source. They convert sunlight into electricity that can then be stored in a large battery or used immediately to power your home. On the other hand, home generators rely on fuel, which can come in the form of either natural gas, diesel, gasoline, or propane. The generator burns this fuel to produce electricity that gets fed directly into your home.

Solar panels and home generators serve the same purpose, so it generally wouldn't be practical to get both systems on your property. If you already have a generator, though, would it be wise to switch it out for a solar panel system? Can solar panels even replace a home generator? Well, technically, yes, but there are things you need to know before installing solar panels on your home.