5 Popular Gadgets That Are Actually Fire Hazards

Getting a new toy is supposed to be a happy occasion, but things can turn sour if your new gadget suddenly bursts into flames. While things like the lint trap of your clothes dryer and space heaters are well known fire hazards, you might not realize that some popular gadgets also pose a fire risk.

Even if a manufacturer takes every conceivable precaution to make a product as safe as possible, sometimes things get missed. Every once in a while a product hits store shelves before anyone realizes they have an unseen danger. When the danger is discovered, whether it's risk of fire, falling, or poisoning, a product recall is issued and reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

It's worth noting that just because some examples of a product pose a risk of fire some of the time, it doesn't necessarily mean that product category is inherently dangerous. In most cases, as long as you're using a product according to manufacturer instructions and with a bit of common sense, you'll be fine. With that in mind, we've combed through CPSC reported product recalls and found five popular gadgets that can be a fire hazard.