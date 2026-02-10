5 Popular Gadgets That Are Actually Fire Hazards
Getting a new toy is supposed to be a happy occasion, but things can turn sour if your new gadget suddenly bursts into flames. While things like the lint trap of your clothes dryer and space heaters are well known fire hazards, you might not realize that some popular gadgets also pose a fire risk.
Even if a manufacturer takes every conceivable precaution to make a product as safe as possible, sometimes things get missed. Every once in a while a product hits store shelves before anyone realizes they have an unseen danger. When the danger is discovered, whether it's risk of fire, falling, or poisoning, a product recall is issued and reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
It's worth noting that just because some examples of a product pose a risk of fire some of the time, it doesn't necessarily mean that product category is inherently dangerous. In most cases, as long as you're using a product according to manufacturer instructions and with a bit of common sense, you'll be fine. With that in mind, we've combed through CPSC reported product recalls and found five popular gadgets that can be a fire hazard.
Hoverboards
So-called hoverboards are self-balancing scooters — not to be confused with the technological miracles portrayed in "Back to the Future Part II" — which have increased in popularity among children in recent years. Obviously, they can pose a risk of fall injuries if the user isn't practiced enough to keep the hoverboard beneath their feet, but because of their batteries they also pose a fire risk.
In 2016, Digital Gadgets recalled its Hover-Way brand hoverboard (model number HWSBB601-R) after 17 reports of the integrated batteries overheating and causing injuries and property damage. These hoverboards were sold through QVC, both on the company's website and through its televised shopping programs. Approximately 16,000 units were involved in the recall and Digital Gadgets encouraged customers to immediately stop using them and contact the company for return instructions and a full refund.
However, that's not the only example of hoverboards causing fires. In 2016, iMoto issued a separate recall for its hoverboards after six reports of sparks, overheating, and short circuits. In 2023, DGL Group recalled hoverboards after three reports of fire including injuries from smoke inhalation. The list goes on. If you're looking for a hoverboard, make sure you follow safety instructions during use and charging to reduce the risk of fire and injury.
Exercise machines
At-home smart exercise machines are supposed to help you feel the burn, but not literally. In January 2026, Johnson Health Tech Trading, Inc. issued a significant recall of several models of treadmill. There were 27 reports of the power cord coming loose from the power socket, overheating, and posing a fire risk. No injuries were reported but consumers were encouraged to contact the company to receive a replacement power cord with a locking mechanism.
About 47,000 units were involved in the recall, focusing on treadmills manufactured between 2007 and 2024. This was an expansion of a previous recall which involved just the Matrix T1 and T3 Series Commercial Treadmills. The expanded recall added Matrix Retail models T30, TF30, T50, TF50, and T75 treadmills, and Vision models T9800, TF20, T40, and T80 treadmills.
In a separate incident, iFit recalled one of its NordicTrack rowing machines in October 2025, after eight reports of the screen console overheating, smoking, or melting, causing fires and property damage. Consumers were encouraged to contact iFit if they owned model numbers NTRW19147.0, NTRW19147.1, NTRW19147.2, or NTRW19147.3, for a free in-home and screen replacement by an authorized technician.
Refrigerators
Refrigerators are famous for making things colder (though some are better than others), but when things go wrong it can get hot in the kitchen really fast. In January 2026, Curtis International issued a recall for 330,000 of its Frigidaire six-can minifridges with model number EFMIS121 after six reports of it catching fire. The internal electrical components could short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic, causing fires and property damage. And this wasn't even Curtis International's first recall of this type.
In 2024, the company recalled 634,000 minifridges for a similar issue. In that instance, Frigidaire minifridges with model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149, and EFMIS175 were recalled, after 26 reports of smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating, and catching fire. Consumers reported more than $700,000 in property damages and two cases of smoke inhalation injury.
Lest you think Frigidaire minifridges are the only concern, you should know there are plenty of other product recalls for refrigerator fires. In 2023, Kell Electronic recalled its Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerators after six reports of the power cord overheating. And in 2018, Haier recalled its Top-Mount Refrigerators after three reports of smoke, fire, and property damage. Consumers were offered a free in-home repair or a rebate of $150 toward the purchase of a replacement Haier brand refrigerator.
Smartwatches
Wearable technologies can make life more convenient by integrating digital systems into our wardrobes. They work by pressing technology right up against your body, in the form of a watch, ring, or similar accessory, to more easily integrate it into your day. Usually that's a good thing for users, but it can cause a problem if one of those wearables catches fire.
In 2025, Deale International issued a recall for its Altafit af28 smartwatches after 39 reports of melting, burning, and catching fire while charging. Of those, there were six reports of burned hands and property damage. Approximately 2,900 units were recalled and consumers were encouraged to unplug the smartwatch charging pad and contact Deale for a free replacement.
In addition, Fitbit recalled approximately a million Ionic smartwatches (model number FB503) in 2022. The company received 115 reports in the United States and an additional 59 international reports of the watch battery overheating. There were 78 reports of burn injuries including two third-degree burns, four second-degree burns, and an additional 40 burn injuries internationally. Consumers were encouraged to stop using the Ionic smartwatch and contact Fitbit to return the device for a free refund and a discount code for 40 percent off select Fitbit devices.
Electric bikes
Riding an electric bike doesn't make you a liar, but it could set your pants on fire. In 2025, Fengqs issued a recall of its F7 Pro E-bikes after 13 reports of the batteries igniting, resulting in at least two fires. There were about 100 units involved in the recall and consumers were encouraged to contact FENGQS for a full refund.
In a separate 2025 incident, Vivi issued a recall for several e-bike models (about 24,000 units in total) after 14 reports of overheating batteries and at least three fires. No injuries were reported but consumers were encouraged to stop using their e-bikes and contact Vivi for a replacement battery and charger.
Santa Cruz Bicycles also issued a recall of 2,850 electric bikes in 2025, after three reports of fires and property damage. The bike's lithium-ion battery could overheat and catch fire. Consumers were told to stop using the bikes, disconnect the battery from the bike and charger, and contact the manufacturer for a free replacement battery.
The prior year, Pacific Cycle recalled Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret Electric Bikes after three reports of the battery catching fire and one second-degree burn injury. The wiring harness that manages charging was not installed properly on model numbers R7583BPS, R7585BPS, and R7586BPS, leading to overheating and fire while charging. Consumers were encouraged to return the bike for a full refund.