6 Highly-Rated Smart Exercise Machines That Can Replace Your Gym Subscription
Whether you're committing to your New Year's resolution, getting your body ready for the beach, or simply taking more stock in your health, making the time for regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your body and mind. However, it can be notoriously difficult to keep up with this commitment if you don't have the time to regularly visit a gym nor the motivation to use traditional home equipment. Thankfully, in recent years, smart home exercise machines grown in both popularity and for good reason.
Smart home gyms and exercise equipment brings the best of both worlds to your routine. You are given the convenience and comfort of performing your workouts at home and on your own time, while benefiting from the guidance and interactive quality that comes from going to a gym. Many smart workout systems give you utmost customization of your workout experience, with the ability to keep track of your progress, give personalized recommendations based on your needs, and even tap into live trainers and classes.
However, considering that most of the best-rated smart exercise machines exceed $1,000 in initial cost — as well as usually coming with a monthly subscription fee — you'll want to make sure that whichever one you buy is more than worth the investment. The following smart exercise machines were primarily picked based on overall reception from buyers, ratings from average users and professional sources, as well as additional factors such as versatility, ease of setup, and price.
Tonal
If what you're looking for is an all-around home gym, then it's hard to go wrong with Tonal. It has practically anything you'd want out of a traditional weight room, from equipment that works out every part of your body to guidance from a personal trainer, and more.
The package comes with a nearly 2-foot long display that can be mounted on your wall and paired with a variety of included accessories such as a bar, handles, dual lock rope, and more. Made to be sleek and compact as possible, the entire setup eats up little space and even proves aesthetically pleasing. On the display, you can access your Tonal profile, where you can view hundreds of expertly-crafted cardio and strength exercises. The latest version of Tonal, the Tonal 2, will let you lift up to 250 pounds. Tonal further aids in tracking and customization with functions such as weekly targets, real-time coaching cues, and adjusting your weights depending on your progress.
As you can imagine, all those features don't come cheap. The Tonal 2 currently goes for $4,295, alongside a required one-year subscription to the service for $59.99 a month. Additionally, you'll need to purchase additional Tonal equipment separately to get the most out of it, which you can purchase alongside your Tonal machine for $495. But while from an easy purchase for many, those who have used Tonal have gotten a lot out of it, with sites such as PCMag, CNET, and Garage Gym Reviews giving it consistently high marks.
Tempo Studio
Tempo Studio is another one of the most renowned and innovative tech items for fitness enthusiasts on the market. With Tempo Studio, you have the choice between three different setups between the Starter, Plus, and Pro suite, all of which come with a virtual personal trainer and an assortment of equipment which varies depending on the suite you receive. No matter what package you choose, there's no shortage of features and functions to explore within Tempo Studio.
Below your Tempo Studio's 3.5 foot-long display is a handy storage compartment that houses your dumbbells and other equipment. While it allows for plenty of organization and convenience, keep in mind that you'll need some extra room to properly store and utilize the setup — with it being recommended that you have a minimum workout space of 6 feet and 10-inches. Using a combination of 3D sensors and artificial intelligence, Tempo Studio keeps track of metrics such as heart rate and calories, provides feedback on your form, and is able to detect dumbbell weight to further tailor your workout. There are even modified exercise options for those with injuries or who are pregnant.
Your Tempo Studio subscription, which can be accessed through your home studio or the accompanying Tempo Home Fitness app, allows you to create up to six profiles. Depending on if you choose a Starter, Plus, or Pro suite, you'll pay $139, $169, or $199 a month respectively for 12 months. Afterwards, the equipment is yours, and you'll be paying $39 a month for your subscription. This is another highly recommended smart gym, with publications such as Forbes and Tom's Guide singing its praises.
Tempo Move
While Tempo Studio as a whole is less expensive than the Tonal, paying $139 a month is still far out of the price range for most people. However, those who still want to try out the smart gym can get their fill with the Tempo Move, which offers much of the same dynamic experience and interactivity but for a fraction of the cost.
The most significant difference between the Tempo Move from the Studio is the system's display. Whereas the Studio suite comes equipped with a large screen that shows your information, the Move pairs with either a TV or iPhone (XR or later) to detect you and present your workouts. From there, the program provides your weight suggestions, rep targets, and feedback. The Move comes with dumbbells and a variety of adjustable weight plates, along with other accessories such as a mat and barbells, that fit conveniently into the provided storage cabinet, much like the Studio version.
You can choose between a Starter, Plus, or Pro version, which go for a respective monthly cost of $49, $59, and $74 for one year before paying the $39 monthly subscription fee. While more compact than the Studio, the Move still requires a workout space of at least 6 feet and 6 inches in order to accurately read your body. This, and its lack of functionality for Android users, are its most significant downsides. Given its 4.7 out of five-star rating average based on over 380 reviews on the Tempo site, however, it's safe to say that a majority of buyers have been happy with their purchase.
NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill
Perhaps you're not seeking a full-on muscle workout from your home gym equipment and simply want to work on your cardio instead. A treadmill is a great way to accomplish this, and the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 is a great choice for those seeking a smart option. On top of possessing a 4.3-star rating average on its site, it has also received great reviews from the likes of Good Housekeeping, GearLab, and Garage Gym Reviews.
The treadmill on its own is quite impressive. It's built with a cushion-padded deck that is both durable enough to withstand running speeds of up to 12 mph, while not causing strain to your feet. It also possesses a versatile array of incline capabilities, moving between 12% and -3% depending on how you plan on challenging yourself, as well as a built-in fan that adjusts to your workout intensity.
However, to get the most out of this treadmill, you'll want to explore the iFit programming that comes along with it. Accessed through the 16-inch display at the front of the machine, iFit provides you with a trainer that works in tandem with your specific incline and speed settings, while also adjusting the intensity of your workout based on your heart rate and prior sessions. There are over 10,000 workouts to choose from, including strength and yoga training. It also possesses an AI-based workout scheduling tool and even streaming compatibility with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime. The NordicTrack 1750 goes for $1,999 alongside a minimum one-year iFit subscription fee of $396. You also have the choice to pay monthly for $39.
Peloton Bike
Peloton has become a popular name among workout enthusiasts. The brand is responsible for a number of innovative exercise items that saw a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're a beginner to the world of smart exercise or are looking to diversify your home gym, then it's worth looking into one of the company's most popular products, the Peloton Bike.
While the bike itself is worthwhile due to its sturdiness and ease of storage, what sets Peloton apart is its especially strong sense of community. Peloton has successfully imbued interactive functions similar to social media into its platform, including live and on-demand classes, adding other users to your profile, and even video calling during workouts. An All-Access Peloton membership will get you these immersive features along with access to a wide array of cardio, strength, and yoga workouts, progress tracking through leaderboards, and movie and music streaming.
These qualities barely scratch the surface of what Peloton Bikes have to offer. The Bike sports a 4.7-star rating average on its respective site from over 24,000 buyers, with many citing their workout consistency with the encouragement from Peloton's community of instructors and users. The bike costs $1,145 and comes with a free one-month membership to the service, which will cost you $44 a month afterwards. Buyers can also choose between a $1,250 bike starter package or a $1,540 ultimate package that come with an assortment of additional equipment and accessories. For an even more advanced offering, there's also the Peloton Bike+, which offers a large display screen and more precise workout metrics among other features.
Hydrow Pro Rower
At first glance, the Hydrow Pro Rower seems a little simpler compared to some of the other equipment on this list. However, among exploring its functions further, you'll soon find that it provides an interactive and immersive experience unique among its competitors. This is most evident in how Hydrow integrates its machine's training capabilities with the workout experience itself.
The machine utilizes a drag system that recreates the feeling of rowing on the water. Further enhancing this feeling are its training options, where you can actually see your trainer rowing in the water, as opposed to simply having them demonstrating your workouts on another machine. The 22-inch display can be swiveled around, so you can take yoga and muscle-building exercises off the rower and on to your mat. While it may eat up some floor space while in use, the Hydrow Pro Rower is easy to store, as it can be folded upright and laid against the wall.
Sites such as Good Housekeeping and Garage Gym Reviews have given the Hydrow Pro Rower great reviews, as have average buyers, with a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 10,000 customers. It can currently be purchased for $1,795 which comes with a 30-day free trial of the service. Afterward, you'll be paying $38 a month for a Hydrow subscription.