6 Highly-Rated Smart Exercise Machines That Can Replace Your Gym Subscription

Whether you're committing to your New Year's resolution, getting your body ready for the beach, or simply taking more stock in your health, making the time for regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your body and mind. However, it can be notoriously difficult to keep up with this commitment if you don't have the time to regularly visit a gym nor the motivation to use traditional home equipment. Thankfully, in recent years, smart home exercise machines grown in both popularity and for good reason.

Smart home gyms and exercise equipment brings the best of both worlds to your routine. You are given the convenience and comfort of performing your workouts at home and on your own time, while benefiting from the guidance and interactive quality that comes from going to a gym. Many smart workout systems give you utmost customization of your workout experience, with the ability to keep track of your progress, give personalized recommendations based on your needs, and even tap into live trainers and classes.

However, considering that most of the best-rated smart exercise machines exceed $1,000 in initial cost — as well as usually coming with a monthly subscription fee — you'll want to make sure that whichever one you buy is more than worth the investment. The following smart exercise machines were primarily picked based on overall reception from buyers, ratings from average users and professional sources, as well as additional factors such as versatility, ease of setup, and price.

