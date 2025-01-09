5 Wearable Smart Devices That Aren't Watches

Many claim we've reached the pinnacle of the smartphone — which could be why every other release on the market looks similar and offers the same set of features. Smartwatches, though a relatively newer product category, have become quite mainstream too. They often act as extensions of our phones and deliver notifications, help with navigation, or even let us take or place calls on the go.

Advertisement

Major smartwatch brands have also made fitness tracking a lot easier, with some of the best offerings, like the Apple Watch Series 10, capable of monitoring ECG and blood oxygen levels. Having so many options to wear on your wrist is great, but what if you're looking for a different kind of wearable? Perhaps you've grown tired of looking at yet another screen, or you're looking forward to testing one of the more exciting products around, like a smart ring or a pair of AI-powered glasses.

We have curated a list of some popular and highly rated wearable devices that aren't smartwatches. You can find out more about our methodology and how we've picked these products near the end of this read.