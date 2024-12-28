4 Of The Best Whoop Alternatives For Health & Fitness Tracking (According To Reviews)

Some of the best sleep-tracking gadgets make use of accurate sensors to relay information about your health and fitness to your phone. These products often feature unobtrusive designs that help them integrate well into daily wear, especially during the night. Whoop's approach to handling sleep and fitness tracking stands out since its bands don't come with a screen. All the product does is sit on your wrist and track fitness data — which you can then access on your smartphone.

Whoop works on a subscription-based model, where you are required to pay $30 every month. While this drives down the cost of initial ownership, you are locked in for at least a year if you choose to pay monthly. You can pay for an annual or 24-month subscription upfront for $239 or $399, respectively — but at that price, you're competing with other fitness trackers that offer a similar suite of features and come with a display.

If you've been looking for a viable alternative to Whoop, we have cherry-picked some of the best health and fitness trackers based on reviews by experts in the industry. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.