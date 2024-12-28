4 Of The Best Whoop Alternatives For Health & Fitness Tracking (According To Reviews)
Some of the best sleep-tracking gadgets make use of accurate sensors to relay information about your health and fitness to your phone. These products often feature unobtrusive designs that help them integrate well into daily wear, especially during the night. Whoop's approach to handling sleep and fitness tracking stands out since its bands don't come with a screen. All the product does is sit on your wrist and track fitness data — which you can then access on your smartphone.
Whoop works on a subscription-based model, where you are required to pay $30 every month. While this drives down the cost of initial ownership, you are locked in for at least a year if you choose to pay monthly. You can pay for an annual or 24-month subscription upfront for $239 or $399, respectively — but at that price, you're competing with other fitness trackers that offer a similar suite of features and come with a display.
If you've been looking for a viable alternative to Whoop, we have cherry-picked some of the best health and fitness trackers based on reviews by experts in the industry. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.
Oura Ring 4
If you like the concept of Whoop's distraction-free fitness tracking, then the Oura Ring 4 delivers a similar experience in an even smaller and obscure package. Oura Ring ranks high among the growing list of major smart ring brands and has garnered a name for itself in this niche market. It features a titanium design and looks like a regular ring — with all of its sensors tucked away on the inner side.
This includes different infrared LEDs that track your blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability (HRV), and respiration rate — with an accelerometer taking care of movement and activities. It has a claimed battery life of up to eight days on a single charge, after which it rests on the included charging station. All stats are made available on the companion app available for Android and iOS. A notable downside of going with the Oura Ring 4 is the fact that you need to pay a $5.99 monthly subscription fee to unlock all features on the app.
Despite this, the Oura Ring 4 is in a class of its own. Tom's Guide called it the "greatest smart ring for fitness tracking that money can buy," and gave it a full five stars in their review. The Oura Ring 4 starts at $349 and comes in a few different colors, including silver, black, and gold. If this is your first time purchasing an Oura Ring, you can choose to have a free sizing kit with your order delivered first.
Apple Watch Series 10
Let's shift focus from wearables that humbly blend into everyday fashion to a fully-fledged smartwatch capable of sending you notifications from your phone, controlling music playback, and even automatically dialing emergency services if it detects a crash. The Apple Watch Series 10 is an incremental upgrade over its predecessor in nearly every regard — featuring an ever so slightly slimmer and lighter build with a larger display.
The watch comes with Apple's new wide-angle OLED panel, which improves off-axis visibility. Some of the sensors on the Apple Watch include optical and electrical heart rate sensors, an altimeter, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a temperature sensor. This assortment of trackers enables features like an ECG app, irregular heart rate notifications, and sleep tracking. At $399, the Apple Watch Series 10 offers a lot more functionality than dedicated sleep or activity trackers like the Whoop or Oura Ring. It comes in two sizes, with a costlier titanium finish. You also have the option to upgrade to the cellular version for an extra $100.
The Apple Watch Series 10 earned a 9/10 rating in our Slashgear Apple Watch Series 10 review — and while you don't need to upgrade every year, first-time owners will cherish the experience. You do have to be using an iPhone as your daily driver if you intend to fully utilize the Apple Watch, though. On the flip side, if you're already heavily engrossed in the ecosystem, then the Apple Watch will only add to that experience.
Fitbit Charge 6
At $159, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a budget-friendly option that rivals competitors that cost twice as much. Despite being affordable, Fitbit devices are known for their accuracy, and the Charge 6 features a good selection of sensors. You can monitor your heart rate using the optical sensor or measure your blood oxygen levels through the red and infrared sensors. The fitness band also comes with an accelerometer for activity tracking and a temperature sensor.
Since Google now owns Fitbit, you will notice a familiar experience when using the companion app on your phone. This means better integration with apps like Gmail, Google Maps, and notifications from Google Calendar. The Fitbit Charge 6 also comes with NFC, meaning you can tap-to-pay when shopping. The band itself is made out of silicone, making it lightweight, and the device sports an AMOLED display with an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust brightness.
It scored a 7/10 rating in Wired's review, with a notable omission of the fall detection safety feature that can be found in more expensive wearables like the Apple Watch. If you've used a Fitbit in the past, migrating your data to your Google account won't take long. You also get a six-month premium subscription for free, which then renews at $9.99 a month. This premium membership is recommended if you wish to make the most out of your Fitbit.
Garmin Venu 3
If you're looking for a slightly more traditional look, the Garmin Venu 3 houses a ton of smart features in a familiar design. The watch is quite expensive at $449 but comes with exceptionally good battery life — Garmin claims up to 14 days of use when in the smartwatch mode. Of course, you would want to put its variety of sensors to good use. Notably, the watch can measure your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and skin temperature throughout the day.
You also get stress monitoring and meditation modes, which can provide you with a bit of insight into your mental health as well. The watch comes with over 30 built-in activity types, including running, cycling, and swimming. You can track the quality of your sleep if you decide to wear the watch through the night. You get a choice between two case sizes and the ability to customize the band before checkout.
We were most impressed by its robust notification delivery system, accurate tracking, and battery life — all of which earned it a 9/10 score in our Garmin Venu 3 review. The Garmin Connect app, available for Android and iOS, further extends the watch's usefulness. You can take and place calls, download and play music from apps like Spotify and YouTube Music, and process contactless payments.
How we picked these fitness trackers
Shopping for a health and fitness tracking wearable can be a chore, given how saturated the market has become with entries at every price point. It's essential to consider the specific features you're looking for before making a purchase. Other important aspects of using a smartwatch or fitness band are battery, display, and compatibility with either Android or iOS. We populated this list of Whoop alternatives based on expert reviews by trustworthy sources. These publications conduct thorough testing of products, just as we do here on SlashGear.
Those who are attracted to the Whoop's minimalistic design will appreciate the Oura Ring 4. The Fitbit Charge 6 is a great option if you're looking for health tracking on a budget. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Garmin Venu 3, which qualify as smartwatches, offer a lot more features and can function as largely standalone devices once paired with your phone.