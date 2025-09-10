Are All USB-C Cables The Same? What You Need To Know Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The introduction of USB Type-C in 2014 was a welcome change for consumer technology. Users had grown frustrated with the confusing mess of different USB standards proliferating across devices. Computers were likely to use a rectangular Type-A port, printers a pinched-square Type-B, and mobile devices got either Mini or Micro USB. By being small enough to fit on any device and powerful enough to replace all of those standards, USB-C heralded a world where you could plug any cable into any port and things would simply work. It was even reversible, which meant no more squinting at ports to figure out which side of the USB connector faces up.

Unfortunately, that utopia never arrived. Today, things are almost more confusing than they used to be. Although USB-C is capable of handling the fastest USB port types, transmitting data, audio, video, and power, it's not mandatory for cable manufacturers to include all of those functions. Meanwhile, as new versions of USB are released, the problem compounds. Although some cables list their capabilities, others have no such markings. This makes it nearly impossible to tell the difference between a cable that works with the fastest type of USB port and one that does not.

Your best option is to make sure you know what you need from a USB-C cable before you shop for one, then choose accordingly. That means understanding not just what USB-C can do, but also what your devices are capable of.