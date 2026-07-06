Wireless Chargers Use More Power Than Wired, But Is It Enough To Care About?

Whether or not the comparative inefficiency of a wireless charger is important is up to you. Let's start by having a look at the differences in efficiency. Engadget calculated that charging a phone from a dead battery to 100% charge would use 15Wh of energy, whereas a wireless charger would use 21Wh. As mentioned before, that's a difference of about 40%, and if you don't really look at the bigger picture, the comparison ends there. However, if every smartphone in the world charged wirelessly, that's a lot more electricity that's being used, and if the electricity doesn't come from a green source, it could harm the environment in some way.

If you've ever used a wireless charger, you're aware of one of wireless charging's biggest cons: the heat. Especially in higher temperatures, wirelessly charging a smartphone causes both the charger and the device to heat up significantly, and most phones have safety measures in the software that stops them from charging so they don't overheat and so the internal components don't get damaged, temporarily rendering the wireless charger useless.

If both devices' thermal management isn't up to snuff, regular wireless charging could lead to faster battery degradation, although wireless chargers themselves aren't inherently bad for your battery. With all of that in mind, using a wireless charger with a fan, or charging a device with stellar thermal efficiency, or in a well climate-controlled area, won't do all that much harm, and it's convenient if you don't want to fumble with a cable on some occasions. However, if you care about excessive use of electricity and its effects on the environment, it's a better idea to stick to wired.