Prime, Nano, Or Zolo? Anker's Confusing Product Names, Explained
Go to Anker's website looking for a power bank or anything else, and you'l spot most products labeled either Prime, Nano, or Zolo. It may be confusing at first, but it's actually pretty simple once you get the hang of it.
Prime is supposed to be the most premium of the three, with Anker's own website describing it as its "flagship line" with more advanced fast charging and "cutting-edge innovation." This is also a relatively new line, having formally launched in August 2023. It spans every product category touched by Anker, including docks and pogo-pin charging bases, which actually aren't offered by the other two lines. Several gadgets from the Anker Prime line are on discount as of August 2026.
Nano ranks a step below, and as you may tell from its name, it favors portability over power. Customers love the size and speed offered by Nano chargers. However, unlike the other two which are designed for all devices, there's an interesting Apple bias here. The product page for the Nano line mentions that these gadgets are for the iPhone, though that doesn't necessarily mean they won't work for something like a Pixel.
Zolo rounds out the trio, sitting at the bottom, even if Anker avoids using the word budget. Interestingly, this line doesn't get a dedicated product page in the U.S., though it's still visible in countries like the Philippines. So there's a bit of a regional split here.
What to expect from each
Individual Zolo products are still listed in the U.S., even if they lack a brand page. As to what to expect, the Philippines page says advertizes "premium performance at a smarter price." There's also a separate blog post for the launch of the line that explains things further, naming Gen Z as the target audience.
To keep prices low, most of these products are designed to do one thing at a time. That's different from something like the Prime lineup, where a single unit might multitask by charging a laptop while also docking a monitor. You also don't get screens you often see on the other two lineups that report things like wattage and temperature.
As for pricing, you can expect it to range based on the tiers. A great example of the distinction between Nano and Zolo can be had by the Nano Power Bank (5,000 mAh, MagGo, Slim) which costs $54.99 for 5,000mAh. This is actually nearly twice the price of the Zolo 10,000 mAh, which holds twice the charge for $29.99. Remember, the point of the Nano is its portability, since it has a very compact footprint with its 0.34-inch-thick body.
Then there's Prime, which skips small batteries entirely. The cheapest power bank in its lineup is the Prime Power Bank (20,000 mAh, 220W) at $179.99.
The short version is that Zolo is for lower wattage with no screen, Nano for being unusually small for its wattage, and Prime for high wattage and other cutting-edge tech.