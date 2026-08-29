Prime, Nano, Or Zolo? Anker's Confusing Product Names, Explained

Go to Anker's website looking for a power bank or anything else, and you'l spot most products labeled either Prime, Nano, or Zolo. It may be confusing at first, but it's actually pretty simple once you get the hang of it.

Prime is supposed to be the most premium of the three, with Anker's own website describing it as its "flagship line" with more advanced fast charging and "cutting-edge innovation." This is also a relatively new line, having formally launched in August 2023. It spans every product category touched by Anker, including docks and pogo-pin charging bases, which actually aren't offered by the other two lines. Several gadgets from the Anker Prime line are on discount as of August 2026.

Nano ranks a step below, and as you may tell from its name, it favors portability over power. Customers love the size and speed offered by Nano chargers. However, unlike the other two which are designed for all devices, there's an interesting Apple bias here. The product page for the Nano line mentions that these gadgets are for the iPhone, though that doesn't necessarily mean they won't work for something like a Pixel.

Zolo rounds out the trio, sitting at the bottom, even if Anker avoids using the word budget. Interestingly, this line doesn't get a dedicated product page in the U.S., though it's still visible in countries like the Philippines. So there's a bit of a regional split here.