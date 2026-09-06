5 Anker Gadgets Under $25 That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Buying useful tech doesn't always mean spending hundreds of dollars. As people who follow technology trends every day, we come across lots of tech gadgets sold at different price tags. In our experience, there are many small, useful, inexpensive accessories that you can get to improve your everyday life — whether that's a charger that quickly tops up your phone, a power bank that saves the day when your phone's battery runs low, or a hub that gives you more ports to connect external devices to your laptop.
That's where Anker stands out. Anker makes many popular accessories and has a strong reputation for making solid everyday gadgets, such as power bricks, USB cables with fast-charging capabilities, USB hubs, wireless chargers, power banks, power stations, and even speakers. While some of Anker's products are high-end and command premium price tags, you don't have to spend a lot to find something worthwhile in its catalog.
In this roundup, we discuss five useful Anker gadgets priced under $25. Each gadget that we've picked has a clear purpose and provides genuine everyday usefulness. We considered user ratings and reviews for each item in the list to ensure we avoid lower-quality items that might disappoint you. If you need more details about our selection process, check out the methodology section at the end of the article.
1. Anker PowerLine III Flow USB-C Cable
Anker's USB-C cables can be costly, with some selling for nearly $100. However, for under $25, you can get the company's PowerLine III Flow USB-C Cable. Two things make the Anker PowerLine III Flow USB-C Cable worth buying. The first is its maximum power output. This cable is rated at 240 W, the fastest that you'll find on any USB-C cable. With a maximum power output of 240 W, the Anker PowerLine III Flow USB-C Cable can charge devices such as your phone, tablet, and laptop.Anker says that with the right power brick, this cable can charge a MacBook Pro from 0 to 50 percent in less than 30 minutes.
The second is its length. This cable is six feet long and offers great value for the money when you consider its $13.99 Amazon list price. Anker built the cable with durability in mind and says it can withstand 25,000 bends and up to 220 pounds of weight, which should help it last longer.
Additionally, it includes a silicone cord organizer you can use to wrap the cords for storage before tossing it in your bag to prevent tangling. Users on Amazon speak highly of the cable, and it currently has a 4.7-star rating out of 5 from over 2,300 reviews. It has earned 5-star reviews from 89 percent of all reviewers, with users praising its durability, charging speeds, soft texture, and value for money. Few users have reported issues with this cable, and those who did mainly raised concerns about its quality.
2. Anker 323 52.5W USB-C Car Charger
A car charger is one of the useful gadgets everyone needs when going on a road trip. If you're tired of that slow-charging USB port that came pre-installed in your car, a charger that uses your vehicle's 12 V DC port will be a massive upgrade. With a budget of less than $25, the Anker 323 52.5W USB-C Car Charger is a solid pick with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 8,700 reviews on Amazon. It has a total maximum power output rating of 52.5 W and offers two USB ports.
You get a 30 W USB-C port and a USB-A port rated at 22.5 W — perfect if you still have a trusty cable with USB-A on one end that you got some time back and aren't willing to give up just yet. With the available ports, you can charge two devices simultaneously.
The Anker 323 52.5W USB-C Car Charger costs $19.99 on Amazon without any discount, but if you're a Prime member, you can get it with a compatible USB-C cable for $23.99. With a 4.7-star rating, the charger is highly regarded by users, who highlight its speedy charging speeds, compact size, and dual charging ports as its main strengths. The major problem some users have faced while using it is a loose fit, with the charger slipping out of the socket at times.
3. Anker USB-C Hub
A USB hub is an indispensable gadget in the current laptop landscape because, as time goes by, more companies are trimming the number of available ports. The Anker USB-C Hub is a great pick for under $25, offering a versatile selection of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI. It has two USB-C ports, with one meant for charging and the other for data transfers. The charging port supports up to 80 W pass-through charging, so you can plug in your laptop charger, while the data-transfer USB-C port offers up to 5 Gbps.
You also get two USB 3.0 USB-A ports capable of 5 Gbps speeds, perfect if you have an old flash drive with a USB-A connector. The last port is an HDMI port, the only one you have for video output. Thankfully, it supports up to 4K signals at 30 Hz, making it suitable for the vast majority of people. Starting at $24.99, Anker's USB-C hub is our most expensive recommendation on the list.
The black version of the hub is the cheapest, with other color options selling for $25.99. You might not have to spend $24.99, though, as Amazon's price history feature shows the hub is regularly discounted to about $20, and sometimes even less. The Anker USB-C Hub has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 18,600 reviews. Users love its versatility and compactness, although some have raised concerns about its durability.
4. Anker 33 W 2-Port Charger
If you've just bought your new iPhone, Samsung, or Google Pixel smartphone, chances are it doesn't come with a power brick. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a lot to get a power brick in Anker's lineup. As its name suggests, Anker's 33 W 2-Port Charger has a total maximum output of 33 W, which, sure, isn't the fastest from the company, but should be more than enough for most people.
The biggest advantage of this power brick that makes it worth buying is its dual-port design — there's a 20 W USB-C port and a 12 W USB-A port. It's compact, with Anker claiming it's about 45 percent smaller than a typical power brick from Apple. Beyond its compact size, it features a two-prong plug that can be tucked inside, making it easy to pack in your backpack or purse.
On Amazon, the Anker 33 W 2-Port Charger is listed for $18.99, and you can pick it in black or white. As of this writing, it has a solid 4.7-star rating based on over 6,600 reviews, indicating that the majority of past buyers have been satisfied with their purchase. Users praise the charger for having solid build quality, fast charging speeds, a small footprint, and overall value for money. However, some have reported durability and reliability issues.
5. Anker Eufy SmartTrack Link
In case you didn't know, Eufy is one of the tech brands that Anker owns. If you have an Apple device and want to track your valuable items, Anker's SmartTrack Link is worth considering. The main selling points of this smart tracker are that it uses Apple's Find My network, like Apple's AirTags, and it costs less. While Apple's AirTags cost $29 each or $99 for a pack of four, a single unit of the Anker SmartTrack Link costs $19.99, and four cost $69.99.
That makes the tracker a cheaper AirTag alternative to locate lost items. Like an AirTag, you can add the Anker SmartTrack Link to the Find My app, making setup just as easy. The tracker is water-resistant, and Anker says it's coated to protect it from damage even if left in the rain. Anker's SmartTrack Link is powered by a CR2032 battery with an advertised battery life of up to one year, which should give you peace of mind knowing it can stay on for extended periods.
One convenient feature of the Anker SmartTrack Link is its alarms, which use the built-in speaker to notify you of an item's location and ring when you leave a valuable behind. The Anker SmartTrack Link has a 4.0-star rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviewers, with many appreciating its easy setup, overall functionality, and quality. Major drawbacks highlighted by users include accuracy issues and poor battery life.
How we selected Anker gadgets under $25
All the Anker gadgets we selected had to meet a key primary selection criterion: cost $25 or less. We used each gadget's list price on Amazon as a reference to avoid recommending items that might be under $25 at the time of writing but cost more by the time you read this due to limited-time discounts. Additionally, each item we've listed had to meet our strict quality requirement, based on user reviews, with an average rating of at least 4.0 out of 5 from a minimum of 2,000 reviews.
Any item that didn't meet that review count requirement, despite having a higher average rating, was automatically disqualified. We also considered the purpose of each gadget and made sure that recommended items have a distinct use case to avoid repetition, since Anker has many products that serve the same purpose. Lastly, we recommended only items that were in stock at the time of writing, which allows us to avoid highlighting products that might have been discontinued.