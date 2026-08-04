6 Mini Gadgets To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026
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We live in a technological era where it's common to find mini gadgets easily taking the place of much larger tools for performing specific functions. If not replacing larger gadgets, they utilize clever design to add real utility with a minimal footprint. I'm obsessed with this kind of tech, and 2026 has a few offerings that I'm yet to get my hands on but that are high up on my wishlist, with at least one deserving a spot on yours too.
Here are the six mini gadgets that you should consider having on your 2026 wishlist. You don't have to commit to each item here, but one or two should be worth your while if you don't already own them. They are all recent releases from the last 12 months, ranging from a creator-focused camera to a smart toy that will bring out the inner child in you in ways you never thought possible.
Lego Smart Brick
I played with LEGO as a kid, and I wanted to go back in time when I heard about LEGO teaming up with Star Wars for smart brick tech. I initially had reservations about why a classic 2x4 brick would need a speaker, lights, and a sensor, but I quickly changed my mind when I finally saw and understood the implementation. Let's take Darth Vader's 473-piece TIE Fighter Smart Brick set to demonstrate how the system works. The set is built around one block with the necessary tech. The block works by detecting minifigures and special plates using NFC. It then reacts accordingly depending on the identity or movement of those pieces by synthesizing specific sounds and flashing lights.
Remember making those sound effects you had to make when playing with your LEGO? The smart brick does this for you, with endless possibilities and variations ranging from lightsaber and TIE fighter flight sounds to repair sounds when it detects the green hammer. Another cool thing about these pieces is that you can still add to the fighter's design using other pieces that you already own for more fun. Other sets in this lineup include Luke's Red Five X-wing and the Throne Room Duel and A-wing building set.
Insta360 Luna Ultra
Gimbal cameras are getting better by the year, and the 2026 Insta360 Luna Ultra is one of the best you can get right now. In our hands-on with the Luna Ultra, we found the image quality to be impressive enough for use in professional productions. It features a dual-lens setup with the main one being a 1-inch 8K sensor and the second a telephoto lens. This pair works together to deliver top-notch detail even when zoomed in, as long as lighting is decent. You can record 8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps, and vertical 3K for social media videos. For storage, you get 47GB of internal storage, which you can expand up to 1TB with the right microSD card.
One of the cleverest tricks up the Luna Ultra's sleeve is the detachable integrated remote control feature. To use it, you detach the display alongside a couple of buttons and record yourself from a distance while staying in frame and able to control zoom, pan, and tilt. A very nifty tool if you don't have extra hands to hold the camera for you. Charging is via USB-C, and the 1,550mAh battery should last for up to four hours of video recording. You can get more battery if you get the extended battery handle accessory. With all that said, the Luna Ultra is an easy wishlist pick if you're serious about vlogging in 2026.
Clicks Power Keyboard
The Clicks Power Keyboard is sold out at the time of writing due to high demand, and I'd be willing to wait for as long as it takes to get my hands on one. It's a must-have, just like the original Clicks Keyboard was when it came out as a solution for adding a full-size physical keyboard to touchscreen phones. Unlike the standard Clicks Keyboard, the Power Keyboard snaps onto the back of most MagSafe- or Qi2-compatible phones in portrait or landscape mode. It then slides down to reveal a nice backlit keyboard whenever you want to type BlackBerry-style as we wait for the upcoming Clicks Communicator with the old smartphone look.
However, the main highlight that sets it apart from the older keyboard case is that the Power Keyboard also doubles as a small 2,300mAh power bank. That's enough extra juice for any phone to get you out of most situations, especially if you don't usually have a charger on you. The battery also adds another functionality that wouldn't be possible without it — pairing and using it on other devices like TVs, AR/VR headsets, and tablets via Bluetooth. It even lets you designate a portion of the battery capacity for typing so that it doesn't die on you when depleted.
Jisulife Handheld Fan Pro1S
A good handheld fan is a must-have during hot summers and whenever a heatwave rolls through. The Jisulife Handheld Fan Pro1S is one of the good ones. It comes with fine control over fan speed and is built to withstand being thrown into a bag every day. The fan has a high-speed motor that can push some serious air, making it perfect for outdoor cooling, hot commutes, or rooms where you want to avoid running a full-size fan all day.
To give you an idea of how strong the Pro1S can blow — it can levitate a small ball when laid flat and the ball is placed on top. The fan comes with a 5,000mAh battery that should last you at least 15 hours, and you can recharge it back to 100% in about 90 minutes. Besides working well, it also looks quite good and is ultraportable, meaning you can always find space for it when packing for travel. When the summer heat becomes unbearable, this fan turns into a survival tool rather than just a nice-to-have mini gadget.
Google Fitbit Air
Having a smartwatch is yet another gadget with a bright screen demanding our attention. Google's Fitbit Air gives you similar functionality on your wrist but without the screen and notifications. Without the wristband, the Fitbit Air is an almost pill-sized sensor that comes packed with a week-long battery, accelerometer, heart-rate tracking, blood oxygen and skin temperature sensors, and a vibration motor. It's so light and comfortable that it's easy to forget you have it on — which translates to being ideal for sleep tracking and workouts without feeling the bulk of a smartwatch.
To access the information that the Fitbit Air collects, you'll need to pair it with the Google Health app. We reviewed the Fitbit Air, and one of the things we loved about it was the battery life, which should see you through a full week, unlike smartwatches, which rarely get past the 48-hour mark on a single charge. The minimalist form factor is another selling point, and you still get to choose from four colors, including a Steph Curry Special Edition. We have mixed feelings about the paid AI feature on the Fitbit Air, but besides that, this mini gadget would be perfect for you if you're serious about fitness tracking and don't want to babysit an extra screen.
Meta Ray-Ban (Gen 2)
The Meta Ray-Ban (Gen 2) smart glasses are one of those nifty mini gadgets straight out of a James Bond film. They look like regular everyday glasses but quietly pack a camera, headphones, and AI into one fashion accessory. They can run for around eight hours on a single charge (the case extends this to 48 hours) and can capture videos in 3K at 30fps, with higher frame rate options at 1080p using the 12MP ultra-wide camera. The smart glasses will save recorded media to your phone or the cloud.
You can listen to audio or hear calls using open-ear speakers without sealing your ears — not to be mistaken for bone conduction; the speakers are just well engineered. The glasses also feature a five-microphone array with excellent background audio blocking for video recording or making calls. Meta AI on these glasses can help you identify things around you and offers live translation in several languages.
I'd highly recommend the Ray-Ban Gen 2 for travel given the extended battery life that the case offers. They are also perfect for anyone seeking a discreet way to document life or record POV footage without having to juggle an extra handheld device. These glasses definitely come with obvious privacy concerns for the people around you, but they still make sense when used responsibly, and they are one of those gadgets that are just cool to have for most people.
How I selected these mini gadgets
First, I had to make sure each selection was a recent release at the time of writing — none earlier than 2025 and mostly from 2026 that I plan to buy for myself. For this reason, everything here reflects the current wave of compact gadgets. Each of the selected gadgets also had to either be able to substitute for a larger device or offer meaningful utility in everyday life. For quality assurance, each mini gadget had to have a minimum 4-star rating from at least 100 user ratings on major retailers like Amazon or the brand's store (for the Clicks Power Keyboard). Lastly, each item had to be favorably mentioned by trusted outlets or reviewers like SlashGear.