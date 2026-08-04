6 Mini Gadgets To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026

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We live in a technological era where it's common to find mini gadgets easily taking the place of much larger tools for performing specific functions. If not replacing larger gadgets, they utilize clever design to add real utility with a minimal footprint. I'm obsessed with this kind of tech, and 2026 has a few offerings that I'm yet to get my hands on but that are high up on my wishlist, with at least one deserving a spot on yours too.

Here are the six mini gadgets that you should consider having on your 2026 wishlist. You don't have to commit to each item here, but one or two should be worth your while if you don't already own them. They are all recent releases from the last 12 months, ranging from a creator-focused camera to a smart toy that will bring out the inner child in you in ways you never thought possible.