LEGO Teams With Star Wars For AI-Powered Smart Brick Tech
The LEGO Group has introduced LEGO® SMART Play™, an innovative new platform powered by LEGO's SMART Brick. This new technology includes 20 patented features and a custom chip smaller than a normally-sized LEGO stud. The company sees this as a major evolution of the LEGO product. The first LEGO® SMART Play™ sets have been introduced at the CES Show in Las Vegas and will be soon be launched in certain selected markets. These building sets will be Star Wars-themed, which ties in well with LEGO® SMART Play's™ high-tech concept. While these initial sets will be far from the most expensive LEGO sets ever sold, there is a price to be paid for the technology within them.
The way that LEGO® SMART Play's™ technology works is built around the three different LEGO® SMART Play™ elements. These consist of LEGO's SMART Brick, SMART Minifigures, and SMART Tags. The SMART Brick, which can be charged wirelessly, powers the entire system and includes accelerometers, a miniature synthesizer-driven speaker, sound and light sensors, and more. It reacts to taps, twists, and other motions. The SMART Minifigures play unique moods, sounds, and reactions based on their character, while the SMART Tags communicate with the SMART Brick, telling it what object it should sound and act like.
The LEGO® SMART Play™ system is compatible with all other LEGO play sets, even the ones that are worth way more than you can imagine. LEGO has promised that this system, "...will continue to expand and grow with new updates, launches and technology for the platform to come."
What else should you know about the LEGO AI-powered Smart Brick sets?
There will initially be three Star Wars-themed LEGO® SMART Play™ sets, which won't be the biggest LEGO sets ever made. From lowest to highest priced, we start with Darth Vader's TIE Fighter™ building set, priced at $69.99. It is set #75421 and comes with 473 pieces, including one SMART Brick, one SMART Minifigure, and one SMART Tag. Next is Luke's Red Five X-wing™ building set, set #75423, priced at $89.99. It has 584 pieces, including one SMART Brick, two SMART Minifigures (Luke and Leia) and five SMART Tags, which are used for the Imperial turret, command center, X-wing, R2-D2 accessories, and X-wing.
The largest, most expensive set is #75427, the Throne Room Duel and A-wing™ building set, costing $159.99. It includes 962 pieces, of which two are SMART Bricks, three are SMART Minifigures (Luke, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine), and five are SMART Tags, intended for the lightsaber duel (using two), the throne, the Death Star turret, and the A-wing. All of these sets are available for pre-order on January 9, 2026, and will be available March 1, 2026, through www.LEGO.com, LEGO stores and selected retailers in those markets where these products are being launched.
LEGO calls its SMART Play system, "...our most revolutionary innovation since the creation of the minifigure in 1978." By packing a huge amount of computing power within its otherwise ordinary 2x4 LEGO brick, it is attempting to add an interactive dimension incorporating light and sound to its otherwise purely analog playsets.