LEGO Teams With Star Wars For AI-Powered Smart Brick Tech

The LEGO Group has introduced LEGO® SMART Play™, an innovative new platform powered by LEGO's SMART Brick. This new technology includes 20 patented features and a custom chip smaller than a normally-sized LEGO stud. The company sees this as a major evolution of the LEGO product. The first LEGO® SMART Play™ sets have been introduced at the CES Show in Las Vegas and will be soon be launched in certain selected markets. These building sets will be Star Wars-themed, which ties in well with LEGO® SMART Play's™ high-tech concept. While these initial sets will be far from the most expensive LEGO sets ever sold, there is a price to be paid for the technology within them.

The way that LEGO® SMART Play's™ technology works is built around the three different LEGO® SMART Play™ elements. These consist of LEGO's SMART Brick, SMART Minifigures, and SMART Tags. The SMART Brick, which can be charged wirelessly, powers the entire system and includes accelerometers, a miniature synthesizer-driven speaker, sound and light sensors, and more. It reacts to taps, twists, and other motions. The SMART Minifigures play unique moods, sounds, and reactions based on their character, while the SMART Tags communicate with the SMART Brick, telling it what object it should sound and act like.

The LEGO® SMART Play™ system is compatible with all other LEGO play sets, even the ones that are worth way more than you can imagine. LEGO has promised that this system, "...will continue to expand and grow with new updates, launches and technology for the platform to come."