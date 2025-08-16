5 Of The Most Expensive LEGO Sets Ever Sold, Ranked By Price
LEGO sets are expensive. Way more expensive than they used to be. Thanks to pricey ultra-precision molds and hefty licensing deals, production costs have increased. That and the fact that LEGO deliberately (or cleverly) positions itself as a premium brand means its products are no longer simple toys. In fact, with numerous complex and display-focused kits, the company has a long-running strategy that targets adult collectors, rather than children.
Some savvy buyers even treat LEGO as an investment, and with an average 11% growth, it outperforms traditional assets like stocks and gold. Many models can be worth way more than you can imagine, with retired or hard-to-find editions gaining a lot of value over time. But let's focus on the most expensive sets that LEGO has sold directly without delving too much into their aftermarket gains.
The most epic LEGO sets you can buy are often part of specific lines such as the Ultimate Collectors Series (UCS) or LEGO Icons. They can be recreations of real-world or fictional objects and are usually incredibly detailed. Our go-to for discovering the most expensive LEGO kits ever sold is BrickEconomy, which "provides insights into LEGO economics and market values." And, with that, here are five of the most expensive LEGO sets ever sold, ranked by price.
LEGO Titanic (10294) - $679.99
The fifth most expensive set ever sold by LEGO is the massive 9,090-piece Titanic that was launched in 2021. In fact, when it was released, it was the second-largest ever LEGO set by piece count and stretched to almost 4.5 feet long when built. The model pulls apart into three sections, and the interior is packed with surprising details. The grand staircase, cabins, dining rooms, lounges, and even a swimming pool are all inside.
But this set is very much a serious project for serious LEGO builders. There are no minifigures, not even Jack or Rose, and no gimmicky movie references. There's no iceberg, and there's certainly no gaping hole in the hull. This model is all about the glory of the RMS Titanic before it met its demise, and it leans hard into a realistic design. It's part of LEGO's Icons series and sits alongside other grown-up sets like the Eiffel Tower and the Colosseum as a serious set.
It was originally priced at an eye-watering $629.99. While it is still available through official channels, secondary market prices have already crept past $750. BrickEconomy predicts that when it's retired, which will likely be late 2025, it will receive an immediate bump in value with a further 5% annual growth, giving an estimated resale value approaching $1,000 within 5 years. And if that's not enough to make you consider cashing in, then you may well be in possession of a Titanic that's going to outlast the wreck itself.
Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 (42146) - $699.99
At $699.99, the 2,883-piece Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 set ranks as the fourth most expensive ever sold by LEGO. But this licensed crawler crane isn't just big in price — it towers over most other models, too. When fully assembled, it stands at just over 3 feet, making it one of the tallest LEGO sets to date. And it's no wonder LEGO went all out on scale; With a 3,000-ton lifting capacity, the real-world Liebherr LR13000 is the most powerful crawler crane ever made.
The brick-built version mirrors that industrial scale with functional details, including a rotating turntable, luffing jib, working winch, and tank steering. Weighing it down (literally) are 24 weight elements that provide more than 2 pounds of counterbalance. And, best of all, it's powered by six motors and two Smart Hubs, which connect to LEGO's Control+ app so you can operate the crane from your smartphone.
The set launched in August 2023 but has dipped slightly in resale value since, with sealed copies selling for as low as $550 on platforms like eBay. However, the Liebherr Crawler Crane is projected to join the Titanic in retirement by the end of 2025, which should immediately add a bit of value to the set.
Imperial Star Destroyer (75252) - $699.99
Although this Imperial Star Destroyer was sold for the exact same price as the Liebherr Crawler Crane at $699.99, due to its retirement and strong aftermarket performance, we've decided to rank it third. Released in October 2019 and retired in December '22, this 4,784-piece set is part of LEGO's Ultimate Collector Series (UCS), a Star Wars subtheme of detailed kits aimed more toward the serious builder. It has appreciated considerably since its retirement, with some sealed sets reportedly going for more than $1,400, which is already within BrickEconomy's 5-year projection range.
The build of the destroyer itself is rather imposing. It's almost impossible not to start humming Darth Vader's Theme when you see it. It measures over 3 feet long and is supported by a stand to handle the bulk. So, while you might want to pilot it yourself, it's clearly a display-first set and not designed for swooshing around a living room. This model has the scale and detail that should be expected of a UCS release. Signature surface detailing, rotating turbolasers, a tilting radar dish, and a detailed engine section give this set the details needed to justify the price.
It also comes with a scaled-down Rebel Blockade Runner, which was Princess Leia's escape vessel from the opening scene of "A New Hope," and two exclusive minifigures — an Imperial Officer and an Imperial Crewmember. However, if you're left disappointed by those character choices, bear in mind that even these two little guys have a combined value of around $100.
The Millennium Falcon (75192) - $849.99
When LEGO launched the UCS Millennium Falcon back in 2017, it set a new benchmark for price and size. With 7,541 pieces, it was the Danish company's largest ever set at the time, and the retail price of $799.99 was the most expensive. The Falcon's MSRP was increased to $849.99 in August 2022, making it one of the most expensive LEGO sets ever sold. However, LEGO has yet to retire this 'piece of junk,' and it sells for an average of $782 on secondary markets, which is why we've decided to rank the Falcon in second place. That said, it is the most-owned LEGO set in the entire UCS collection, and upon retirement, its value is expected to rise to between $1,129 and $1,249 within 5 years.
When built, the model measures 2.75 feet long and includes detailed interiors, quad laser cannons, a boarding ramp, landing legs, and interchangeable sensor dishes so you can choose the Falcon version you want to display. The eight minifigures also cover both classic and modern trilogies, including both a young and an old Han Solo. Chewbacca is also there, as are Leia and Threepio, and BB-8, Finn, and Rey make up the sequel-era crew, while two Porgs and a Mynock make up the numbers.
AT-AT (75313) - $849.99
LEGO product 75313 is another Star Wars UCS set, and this time it is the legendary AT-AT from "The Empire Strikes Back." It ties with the Millennium Falcon as the most expensive set ever sold by LEGO, with an MSRP of $849.99. However, we've decided to rank it first since it currently sells on secondary markets for an average of $1,099, with some eBay listings even reaching as high as $2,099. LEGO retired the set in 2024, which went a long way to increasing its worth, while its 5-year projected value sits between $1,550 and $1,950.
The UCS AT-AT is a hefty set of 6,785 pieces and comes with nine minifigures, including a Luke Skywalker kitted out in his orange and white flight suit, ready to take down this menacing behemoth. However, the interior can fit at least 40 minifigures as well as four speeder bikes for the snowtroopers, two of which are included in the set. A detailed E-web blaster is also part of the package and can be used in conjunction with the rotating cannons to take down that rebel scum. However, the Luke minifigure has his own attaching cable, and the bomb-drop hatch ensures victory for the Rebel Alliance on Hoth, unless you feel like changing the story.