5 Of The Most Expensive LEGO Sets Ever Sold, Ranked By Price

LEGO sets are expensive. Way more expensive than they used to be. Thanks to pricey ultra-precision molds and hefty licensing deals, production costs have increased. That and the fact that LEGO deliberately (or cleverly) positions itself as a premium brand means its products are no longer simple toys. In fact, with numerous complex and display-focused kits, the company has a long-running strategy that targets adult collectors, rather than children.

Some savvy buyers even treat LEGO as an investment, and with an average 11% growth, it outperforms traditional assets like stocks and gold. Many models can be worth way more than you can imagine, with retired or hard-to-find editions gaining a lot of value over time. But let's focus on the most expensive sets that LEGO has sold directly without delving too much into their aftermarket gains.

The most epic LEGO sets you can buy are often part of specific lines such as the Ultimate Collectors Series (UCS) or LEGO Icons. They can be recreations of real-world or fictional objects and are usually incredibly detailed. Our go-to for discovering the most expensive LEGO kits ever sold is BrickEconomy, which "provides insights into LEGO economics and market values." And, with that, here are five of the most expensive LEGO sets ever sold, ranked by price.