How Long Will The Titanic Shipwreck Last Before It Completely Disintegrates?

More than a century after it sank in the North Atlantic, the Titanic, officially known as the RMS Titanic, continues to fascinate scientists, explorers, and the public at large. However, the Titanic is slowly being reclaimed by nature as it rests over two miles below the surface, which makes the vessel not only a historic relic but also a fragile time capsule.

The Titanic could continue deteriorating and eventually collapse by the year 2030. From there, it likely has less than 30 years before it completely disintegrates. This is not only due to the ship's underwater conditions, but also because of the bacteria eating at the iron in the Titanic's hull. The bacteria, named Halomonas titanicae in honor the ship, will eventually take what's left of the Titanic.

This bacteria was first discovered in 1991, but scientists didn't specifically identify the microbes until nine years later. The newly named Halomonas titanicae were part of a bacteria family that hadn't been known to exist in waters as deep as they did before its discovery in 2010.