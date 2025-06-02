How Long Will The Titanic Shipwreck Last Before It Completely Disintegrates?
More than a century after it sank in the North Atlantic, the Titanic, officially known as the RMS Titanic, continues to fascinate scientists, explorers, and the public at large. However, the Titanic is slowly being reclaimed by nature as it rests over two miles below the surface, which makes the vessel not only a historic relic but also a fragile time capsule.
The Titanic could continue deteriorating and eventually collapse by the year 2030. From there, it likely has less than 30 years before it completely disintegrates. This is not only due to the ship's underwater conditions, but also because of the bacteria eating at the iron in the Titanic's hull. The bacteria, named Halomonas titanicae in honor the ship, will eventually take what's left of the Titanic.
This bacteria was first discovered in 1991, but scientists didn't specifically identify the microbes until nine years later. The newly named Halomonas titanicae were part of a bacteria family that hadn't been known to exist in waters as deep as they did before its discovery in 2010.
Underwater conditions are impacting the Titanic's deterioration
The legendary Titanic, which was once a fast ship for its time, is enduring destructive underwater conditions. This includes tremendous water pressure on the ocean floor, around 390 times greater than the pressure at sea level. The ship's weight of over one million pounds is also a problem, as it's causing an uneven settling into the seabed, generating forces that are twisting the ship and pulling the steel hull apart.
Then there's the corrosion happening to the Titanic, caused by bacteria that's feeding off the ship and also producing acid, which is further eroding the Titanic's metal. The Titanic's condition may also be affected by turbidity currents producing underwater landslides, which can impact the seabed under the ship, compromising the Titanic's overall integrity.
But a submarine can reach the Titanic and search it for artifacts, despite the ship's worsening condition. One company that has done just that is RMS Titanic Inc, formerly known as Titanic Ventures Limited Partnership. The company owns the exclusive rights to salvage the iconic ship and since 1987, has rescued and brought back around 5,500 items.