How Fast Was The Titanic? A Look At Its Top Speed

The Royal Mail Ship (RMS) Titanic has become as much a pop culture icon as an epic historical tragedy. Aside from James Cameron's timeless film that made Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet global superstars, spoofs involving it have appeared in countless Hollywood projects like Ghostbusters II, Time Bandits, and The Simpsons, not to mention an anecdote (usually meant as a joke) to reference some kind of disaster.

When the colossal passenger liner set sail on its maiden journey on April 10, 1912, it was the largest such vessel of its kind afloat. It had an overall length of 882.75 feet, was 92.5 feet wide, and was 59.6 feet deep, with a gross tonnage of 46,329. Its seven decks were packed with a number of amenities never before seen on a ship, including a gymnasium, squash courts, a Turkish bath, a barber shop, and a swimming pool. In total, it cost an estimated $7.5 million to build.

To move the massive weight, the Titanic was powered by two triple-expansion reciprocating engines (each weighing over 1,000 tons and standing four stories tall) and one low-pressure turbine, all of which combined to provide 46,000 horsepower, which spun the two 3-bladed outboard wing propellers (each boasting a diameter of 23 and a half feet) and center propeller (with a diameter of 17 feet). Each day, 6,611 tons of coal were consumed to fuel these behemoth engines. She had a service speed of 21 knots (24 mph), but her estimated top speed was a few clicks more at 23 or 24 knots (approximately 26 – 27 mph), which is equivalent to the speed of today's modern cruise ships.

