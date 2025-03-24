Why Was The Titanic Called RMS?

The tragedy of the Titanic is one of the best-known seafaring stories in modern history. The cruise ship that was supposed to be indestructible, but a combination of unfortunate circumstances and human hubris resulted in the loss of over 1,500 lives out of over 2,200 passengers and crew aboard. (Oh, but you can buy a really macabre iPhone 11 Pro with a piece of the wreckage built into it. Neat.)

Despite how aware of the Titanic most people are, even if it's mostly tangential, it turns out the ship's full name is often left out and forgotten. Because it's really the RMS Titanic. Sort of like how ships that have been commissioned for the United States Navy use the USS (United States Ship) prefix.

In the grand scheme of things, it's not like people won't know what someone's talking about if they say "Titanic" instead of "RMS Titanic," but the designation is real and was in place for a reason. Though it has no relation whatsoever to RMS in the context of audio.