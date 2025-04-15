How Long Does It Take A Submarine To Reach The Titanic?

The Titanic ship's sinking, even a century later, continues to live in our cultural consciousness. A symbol of human tragedy, heroism, and ambition, the wreckage lying deep on the sea floor is now seen as a valuable time capsule capturing the opulence of a luxurious past. As such, it attracts expeditions of all kinds, both recreational and scientific. Lying at a depth of approximately 12,500 feet (roughly 3,800 meters), reaching it is no easy task, but thanks to modern submersible technology, it is possible to observe it up close at a treacherous depth.

So, how long is the journey? Nearly the same as a cinematic flick. According to RMS Titanic Inc., which is tasked with the preservation of the wreckage and holds exclusive salvage rights, it takes two to three hours to reach the famed ship's underwater remnants. And the company knows a thing or two about such expeditions — since 1987, it's spearheaded eight scientific missions to explore and recover relics from the site.

The expeditions have recovered everything from perfume vials made in the Edwardian era to engine parts. One of these expeditions in 1998 marked the first live television broadcast of the sunken ship. On its most recent expedition in 2024, the RMS Titanic team captured hours of footage, millions of pictures, and rediscovered the bronze statue depicting the Roman goddess Diana. This happened merely a year ahead of the Titan sub tragedy, which was also headed for the historical wreckage.

