How Titan Sub's Terrifying Last Sounds Were Recorded (And What The Tech's Really For)

The tragic implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible in June 2023 was one of the most widely discussed events of that year. What was intended to be an ambitious deep-sea expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic instead ended in tragedy when the submersible suffered a catastrophic structural failure, resulting in the instantaneous loss of all five people on board. The incident not only sparked widespread conversations about the risks of extreme deep-sea exploration but also served as a sobering reminder of the unforgiving nature of the deep ocean.

While we already have a fair idea of what went wrong with OceanGate's sub nearly 3 miles beneath the ocean, the consensus among several experts — even before the tragedy — was that the Titan was doomed to fail. Almost two years since the incident, the United States Coast Guard has released several pieces of crucial evidence surrounding the tragedy into the public domain, including video footage of the remnants of the sub clearly visible on the ocean floor. The sub was eventually raised to the surface for further investigation.

This 23-second audio clip is the latest piece of evidence to be released by the agency. In it, the sound of the Titan sub's catastrophic implosion could be distinctly heard. Recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on the day of the tragedy, the first 9 seconds of the eerie recording sound like static noise. Post the 9-second mark, there is a distinctive roar resembling thunder, which continues for the next seven seconds. It is then followed by 7 seconds of static.

This haunting recording is the only known real-time audio evidence of the event, offering a rare glimpse into the final moments of the tragedy.