Titan Submersible Wreckage Seen For The First Time After Being Recovered From Sea Floor
Debris from the Titan submersible, which imploded last week, has been returned to land. The Associated Press reports that parts of the craft, which includes a section of its white outer shell, have been returned to port in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The debris was recovered from the ocean floor by remote operated vehicles (ROVs). ROVs were also a key part of the initial search for the missing sub. The debris is being recovered as part of the ongoing investigation into what, exactly, caused the catastrophic failure of Titan's pressure vessel. Various outlets have asked numerous organizations for comment, but many refuse to elaborate on what is still an ongoing investigation.
In a statement, one of the organizations involved, Pelagic Research Services, confirmed that it is "still on a mission" before adding that its team members "have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones."
A debris field containing parts of the submersible was discovered on June 22, after a frantic days-long search involving numerous governmental and private organizations. Despite an initial belief that the Titan could have resurfaced, or may have been left stranded at the bottom of the ocean with its crew still alive and surviving on an emergency oxygen supply, it was eventually established the sub imploded on its initial descent. All five people on board were killed.
An unfortunate end to an optimistic search
Initially, it was hoped that the Titan's crew could be rescued, despite the challenges that come with a deep ocean rescue. The governments of Canada and the United States contributed vast resources to the search, and private companies also sent specialist vessels and equipment to help out. There was optimism when sonar picked up a knocking sound that seemed to occur every 30 minutes. Even when the emergency oxygen was due to run out, rescuers refused to give up hope and continued the search.
Unfortunately, four days in, debris from the sub was discovered and it became obvious that there was no chance of finding any survivors. Since then, fingers have been pointed at the vessel's construction and design. Footage has also emerged of Ocean Gate CEO Stockton Rush, who was on board Titan when it was lost, bragging about breaking rules and talking dismissively about safety certifications. Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Hamish Harding were also aboard the Titan when it imploded.
As for those on board the submersible, the implosion likely happened before any of them even knew something was wrong. The investigation, led by the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation, will undoubtedly reveal more details about the exact cause, but failure of a pressure vessel at that depth can occur in a fraction of a second.