Titan Submersible Wreckage Seen For The First Time After Being Recovered From Sea Floor

Debris from the Titan submersible, which imploded last week, has been returned to land. The Associated Press reports that parts of the craft, which includes a section of its white outer shell, have been returned to port in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The debris was recovered from the ocean floor by remote operated vehicles (ROVs). ROVs were also a key part of the initial search for the missing sub. The debris is being recovered as part of the ongoing investigation into what, exactly, caused the catastrophic failure of Titan's pressure vessel. Various outlets have asked numerous organizations for comment, but many refuse to elaborate on what is still an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, one of the organizations involved, Pelagic Research Services, confirmed that it is "still on a mission" before adding that its team members "have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones."

A debris field containing parts of the submersible was discovered on June 22, after a frantic days-long search involving numerous governmental and private organizations. Despite an initial belief that the Titan could have resurfaced, or may have been left stranded at the bottom of the ocean with its crew still alive and surviving on an emergency oxygen supply, it was eventually established the sub imploded on its initial descent. All five people on board were killed.