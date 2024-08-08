The Terrifying Tech Failure At The Heart Of New $50 Million Titan Sub Disaster Lawsuit

Though OceanGate declined to comment on the legal matter, the lawsuit filed in King County, Washington, on Tuesday, will require a response in legal form within 20 days according to local law — and it makes startling claims. The suit draws attention to aspects of the Titan submersible's design and construction that it alleges should have raised red flags and been disclosed. The legal complaint likewise points to OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, who died in the implosion, accusing him of negligence and cover-ups.

In the document, Rush is depicted as having had an "obsession with being remembered for 'innovation' alongside such luminaries as Steve Jobs and Elon Musk," which the suit connects to his alleged disregard for accepted standards of safety when constructing the ill-fated seacraft — one of the reasons the sub may have been doomed to fail. As well, the lawsuit describes the futile terror the crew and passengers may have experienced in the final minutes of their lives.

"Common sense dictates that the crew were well aware they were going to die, before dying," the lawsuit claims. "The crew may well have heard the carbon fiber's crackling noise grow more intense as the weight of the water pressed on Titan's hull. The crew lost communications and perhaps power as well. By experts' reckoning, they would have continued to descend, in full knowledge of the vessel's irreversible failures, experiencing terror and mental anguish prior to the Titan ultimately imploding."

