13 Of The Biggest LEGO Sets Ever Made, Ranked By Total Pieces

Few companies have changed quite as much as LEGO. Well, maybe Nintendo, but that company's fascinating history is a story for another article. LEGO got its start producing simple wooden interlocking blocks. No instructions, just a bag of pieces meant to fuel imagination. As time went on, LEGO switched to plastic materials and branched out to target multiple audiences.

At its core, LEGO produces three kinds of sets: boxes for children, adults, and families — four if you count sets designed for girls. Sets meant for children are simpler and less expensive, whereas products for adults are more expensive and, more importantly, more complicated. Builds are more intricate, and construction takes longer, all because these sets feature higher part counts. Many popular sets for adults contain hundreds to thousands of pieces, but the biggest — and most expensive LEGO sets — can increase that part count by a factor of 10. If you thought the X-Men: The X-Mansion and Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 kits were complex, they're nothing compared to the biggest in LEGO's library.

Continue reading if you want to learn about the largest and most challenging LEGO sets ever produced.