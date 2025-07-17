Are Travel Outlet Adapters Safe To Use? Here's What You Should Know

There are a lot of ingredients to a perfect holiday, especially if you're planning a trip abroad. Obviously, there's the initial booking phase wherein you find travel buddies, snag your plane tickets, and choose your hotel. But afterwards, it can quickly turn into a whirlwind of other things. For some people, the act of planning outfits on their Notes app and packing them into luggage can already take a lot of time. For others, it's downloading the necessary travel apps to help you do everything from budgeting, navigating, to translating. But while your smartphone has replaced a ton of other travel-related paraphernalia, like guidebooks and travel wallets, it introduces a new problem: making sure you're able to charge wherever you are.

If you're having a European summer lined up, we've mentioned before that your American charger might not work because of two main things: the plug and voltage. These days, there are plenty of devices that already have chargers that can manage voltages across different regions. But if yours doesn't, you'll have the option to buy a separate voltage converter. But, you'll still usually have to get an adapter to actually be able to physically stick it into the socket. Depending on your travel destination, the right plugs will vary. Not to mention, not all adapters are made alike, and some issues can turn into real safety problems real quick. Here are a few that you should consider when buying travel outlet adapters for your next trip abroad.