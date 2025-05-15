Why Your American Charger Plug Won't Work In Europe (And How To Fix That)

When we're stateside, we tend to take the power outlets we use to charge our devices for granted. After all, there's not a whole lot to think about. The chargers that come with our devices are designed to work in standard U.S. outlets, so there's not much guesswork. Plug your device in, and it starts charging. However, if you've ever traveled to Europe, you know things are different. Whether you're visiting London or Berlin, that trusty charger from your favorite brand won't fit the outlet, and even if you somehow manage to plug it in, it won't work safely without the right setup. That's because the chargers we use in the U.S., or more specifically, the plugs attached to them, aren't compatible with European outlets.

Advertisement

While looking at your charger plug and a European outlet, you might think the difference is just a matter of shape, but there's more to it than that. European and U.S. outlets also operate at different voltages. This point is important to understand because attempting to use your American charger in a European outlet, especially without the right adapter or voltage support, could leave you without power, or worse, damage your device. That's why, if you're planning a trip to Europe, you'll need to purchase a power adapter to fit those outlets, and in some cases, you may need to buy a voltage converter to match the electrical current.