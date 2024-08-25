10 Must-Have Apps If You Want To Travel Around The World As A Budget Backpacker
The world of travel has drastically changed thanks to modern technology. Small devices you can fit in your pocket or bag have replaced many of the space-consuming essentials of yesteryear. There's no need for bulky guidebooks and novels when you can simply buy an e-reader. No need to lug CDs or physical maps — the smartphone has those bases covered. Heck, with something premium enough, you can even take great photos with your phone and leave the camera at home, too. And smartphones bring a lot more perks than that to make traveling the world more comfortable and convenient.
Gone are the days of queuing in offices to make expensive calls home when you can just do a quick video chat on WhatsApp or Messenger. No longer do you have to get your notebook and pen out to scribble down your daily expenses. And why spend time in a travel agent's office when you can quickly go to one of the best websites for booking flights and do it yourself?
Downloading the right apps for traveling and learning how to use them before setting off will heighten the experience of any budget backpacker. Most are free, and some come with subscription fees. Some are obvious choices and others are apps you might not even have heard of. So, let's take a look at some must-have apps for travel that offer budget backpackers convenience and savings.
TravelSpend for budgeting
When traveling around the world, it can be tempting to buy or try everything you see. After all, you're there to experience as much of it as you can. However, this also means that it's easy to get overexcited and, in turn, overspend. A simple budgeting app, such as TravelSpend (Android / iOS), keeps your payments in check and ensures you can enjoy every minute of your travels.
TravelSpend simplifies the whole process of tracking your expenditures. And while there is the option of a premium subscription, the free version has everything a budget backpacker really needs. The interface is simple, and adding expenses is quick and painless; you don't even need a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection to use it. Just a few seconds to input your costs is all it takes, and the app even converts everything to the currency of your choice.
The free version offers data visualization of your spending in the form of pie charts, with even more options for premium subscribers. This helps travelers to see where they might need to cut costs or even where they can afford a little more. Furthermore, the app facilitates multiple users by syncing across several devices. This makes it an excellent way for couples or families to track their travel spending together. Groups of traveling backpackers can also split bills (handy when you're in a country where this isn't a custom) and easily keep track of debts.
Hopper for flights
While it may be tempting to have your entire itinerary planned out before setting off on your adventures, it's probably not wise. Backpacking trips tend to be long, sometimes even lasting several years. So, of course, travel plans will change over time.
Hopper is a free mobile-only app available for iOS and Android and it's one of our essential apps to install for last-minute travel plans. Essentially, you can use it to search for flights, hotels, car rentals, and vacation homes. A lot like a billion other apps, right? Not quite. One of Hopper's key features is its ability to predict the ideal time to book your travel. With color-coded visuals that make it easy to see which are the cheapest travel dates and features that accurately tell you if you should book or stall payment for a more favorable rate, it's an app that budget backpackers can't do without.
The app even has a price-locking feature. While not free, the cost is insignificant compared to the potential savings. Other beneficial features for budget backpackers include its flight delay guarantee, which allows you to rebook delayed flights at no cost, and "Carrot Cash" reward points that you can use for future discounts.
Worldpackers for volunteering
Many backpackers like to gain more worldly knowledge through volunteering programs while on their travels. Worldpackers is a unique app that lets you do all the volunteering you like in exchange for accommodation, meals, and other perks. It requires a yearly subscription of $49, or $59 for a couple or group, but with so many experiences and savings on offer, it's hard to begrudge such a small annual payment.
Once you have paid for your subscription, you're basically ready to volunteer. Apply the filters that suit (especially highlight your skills and experience), browse the opportunities available in your destination, and wait and hope you're accepted by the host. You could be putting in a few hours at a hostel in Argentina, teaching English in a remote school in Indonesia, or just helping Joe paint his apartment in Manchester.
Whatever you ultimately choose to volunteer for, Worldpackers is an excellent way to immerse yourself in culture. And the best part is, you can save a lot of money on accommodation and meals. It's available on both iOS and Android, and you can browse opportunities as soon as you download the app. However, you can't apply for any programs until you've paid your annual subscription fee.
Xe for currency conversion
Traveling from country to country means crossing through several cultures, time zones, languages, and currencies. The latter is as confusing as anything else. One minute, you're in Thailand, and you've just gotten used to the Baht; the next minute, you're dealing with Malaysian Ringgit, and you're absolutely sure that can't be the right price for a beer.
A simple tool like Xe (available for Android and iOS) is vital for budget backpackers. It's one of our top currency conversion apps, mostly thanks to its simple interface. All you have to do is set your home currency, then you can add up to nine more. Naturally, you'll include the money of the country you are in while also keeping the currencies of previous destinations to compare costs and even get accustomed to the money of your next stop.
When you're out on your daily adventures, a cellular data plan will keep you updated with conversion rates in real time. However, this is not entirely necessary, as the app saves the rates from your last time online. This means that, while they won't be bang up to date, offline use will still give you a ballpark figure. Xe extends its practicality further with its international transfer feature, which offers secure transactions at competitive rates.
Google Maps for navigation
Travelers swear by lots of different navigation tools, but Google Maps is the most complete platform in the world — it has lots of less-known features every traveler can use to improve their trip. For a start, you can download maps for offline use. Simply tap your profile picture, select "Offline maps," tap "Select your own map," adjust it to cover the area you want, and then tap "Download." It's a feature some travelers are unaware of and one that often leads them to download other apps.
Next, o other app as comprehensive a selection of reviews of attractions, restaurants, bars, clubs, and more, as Google Maps. This allows backpackers to make informed decisions on what to see, where to eat, and where to go for an evening tipple. You can often view a restaurant's menu in the photo section or check ticket prices for attractions. Furthermore, you can read others' reviews and decide if people generally think the establishment offers bang for your buck. It's also possible to check for consistent incidents of scams and ensure you avoid unsavory establishments.
Additionally, Google Maps lets you measure the distance between places. Just select where you want to go and tap "Directions." By choosing "walk," you can gauge how long it will take you to get there at a leisurely pace, and then decide whether to book a cab. The app is typically pre-installed on Android phones, and iPhone users can download it from the App Store, too.
Uber for ride-hailing
Ride-hailing apps can often help backpackers save on expensive taxi fares. The price transparency offered by these apps can help backpackers budget their journeys more effectively and, depending on where they are, even get a cheaper ride than regular taxi fares. Uber (available for Android and iOS) is not only an excellent choice in the United States, but travelers to Europe can also benefit from its service. Users can choose from various rides, including budget-friendly options, with transactions usually handled through the app.
However, Uber is not universally available, and there may even be a better alternative at your destination. For example, Bolt (Android / iOS) is a growing force in Europe and often offers better rates than Uber.
Bolt is also used in Southeast Asia, primarily in Thailand, but backpackers to this region may want to download Grab (Android / iOS), too. As one of Asia's most popular "super apps," you can not only use it to find a cheap ride, but you can also order food, deliver parcels, buy groceries, or even top up your phone. It's a veritable haven for budget backpackers in Southeast Asia, but different destinations are popular with different ride-hailing apps. All in all, the majority of these apps are ideal for travelers who have grown tired of language barriers, haggling with drivers, and just want a fair price.
Wise for international transfers
Wise (iOS / Android) is an excellent choice for backpackers and one of our top choices of user-friendly banking apps. It can help you to save money in several ways. Firstly, it uses the mid-market exchange rate, which is the true rate between currencies. Traditional banks offer less favorable rates with hidden fees. So, it may indeed be wise to keep funds in a Wise account when you're off galavanting around the world. The app's fee structures are transparent, and there are no hidden surprises.
Wise cards are accepted in 160 countries, and you can keep your travel funds in up to 40 different currencies. This ensures convenience and cost-effectiveness, but make sure you set up a balance in the currency of the country you are visiting. Once set up, you can tap and pay in-store with no further conversion fees. The cost will be deducted from the corresponding balance in your account. If you haven't set up the relevant currency balance or are in a country whose money is not supported by Wise, you can still pay using the mid-market rate. However, conversion fees will apply.
International transfer fees are also lower than traditional bank transfers. Furthermore, Wise can provide virtual local bank details for several regions, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, and the EU. This allows users to receive payments without additional international transfer fees. However, when withdrawing from ATMs, the usual bank machine charges apply.
Hostelworld for accommodation
While sites such as Booking and Agoda do offer backpacker-style accommodation, Hostelworld is still the go-to for budget travelers seeking dormitories and cheap private rooms. It's among the best websites for booking accommodation, but it specifically targets backpackers, and other booking apps offer a broader range of lodging styles.
This specialization means Hostelworld is more in tune with the needs of budget travelers. Not only does it have a user-friendly interface that clearly shows the price for private rooms and dormitories, but it also displays reviewers' total average rating and how many people have contributed to it. Furthermore, the platform is a hive of information on other aspects of the hostel, including the social events that you can join there, which is often the priority for younger travelers looking to meet others. You also get essential information on common areas, access to shared kitchen facilities, and all the other important backpacker stuff.
Reviews are written by backpackers for backpackers, which makes things more relevant. However, if you are a budget traveler, but hostels are not your thing, you can find some money-saving deals on AirBnB (Android /iOS). Huge discounts can be found on excellent properties, especially if you plan on staying in your destination for a month or longer. For general hotel bookings, all the major players provide affordable options, but Trivago (Android /iOS) is very useful for those on a budget because it compares sites and finds you the best deal on any listed property for your dates.
Rome2Rio for travel planning
In the old days, budget travelers used to study the maps, accommodation options, and rudimentary language tips of their guidebooks like religious scriptures. And those were just some of the things the Lonely Planet or Rough Guide would provide. However, working out complicated travel itineraries was time-consuming, and much of the information on schedules and routes became outdated quickly.
Nowadays, this is all much easier, especially true with an app like Rome2Rio (Android / iOS). To work out the fastest or cheapest routes, even with multiple stops and various modes of transport, just put in your starting point and your destination, and within seconds, you have a list of options with approximate costs and travel times to choose from. This is essential for budget backpackers looking to balance expenses with journey length.
However, Rome2Rio works best at discovering intercity and international routes. For getting from around within a city, you could give Citymapper (Android /iOS) a whirl. It may not have the data of Rome2Rio, but it offers comprehensive travel options for North American and European cities, with the occasional Asian metropolis thrown in for good measure. You'll get accurate routes with options for walking and cycling plus up-to-date bus, train, subway, and tram numbers with schedules and how to get to the stop or station on the app's detailed maps. You can also follow your journey on your phone and disembark like a local.
TheFork for dining out
Eating out in nice restaurants will certainly inflate costs, and it could lead backpackers to cooking at their hostel and missing out on Europe's unique culinary treats. However, all is not lost. With apps like TheFork (Android / iOS), you can browse restaurants for good deals and even book a table.
You can choose from Amsterdam, London, Edinburgh, Paris, Barcelona, Lisbon, Milan, Manchester, and Porto. Most backpackers will likely visit at least one of these cities when visiting the region, so why should they miss out on a local dining experience? Once you choose your destination you can then opt for your preferred cuisine. Then, pick when you wish to book a table and for how many guests. Following this, you can browse the available options and add filters — with "Offers" you can see any discounts restaurants are offering and at what times they are available. And there are often significant offers available, with as much as 50% off in some excellent places.
This makes TheFork an invaluable app for budget backpackers traveling to pricey Western Europe. Classy restaurants are not out of reach with the discounts on offer, and you can also look at the menu and read reviews on the establishment and its grub to help you choose if you're getting value. Finally, you can book a table on the app, which makes the whole process of dining out for budget backpackers simple as well as more affordable.