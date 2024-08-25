10 Must-Have Apps If You Want To Travel Around The World As A Budget Backpacker

The world of travel has drastically changed thanks to modern technology. Small devices you can fit in your pocket or bag have replaced many of the space-consuming essentials of yesteryear. There's no need for bulky guidebooks and novels when you can simply buy an e-reader. No need to lug CDs or physical maps — the smartphone has those bases covered. Heck, with something premium enough, you can even take great photos with your phone and leave the camera at home, too. And smartphones bring a lot more perks than that to make traveling the world more comfortable and convenient.

Gone are the days of queuing in offices to make expensive calls home when you can just do a quick video chat on WhatsApp or Messenger. No longer do you have to get your notebook and pen out to scribble down your daily expenses. And why spend time in a travel agent's office when you can quickly go to one of the best websites for booking flights and do it yourself?

Downloading the right apps for traveling and learning how to use them before setting off will heighten the experience of any budget backpacker. Most are free, and some come with subscription fees. Some are obvious choices and others are apps you might not even have heard of. So, let's take a look at some must-have apps for travel that offer budget backpackers convenience and savings.

