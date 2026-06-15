15 Car Model Redesigns That Totally Missed The Mark

Aston Martin is known for making beautiful grand tourers, which is why the famous British Gentleman Spy prefers driving this marque. But even though the company made one of the English cars that changed the world, it's not immune to making any missteps in the design department. We see this with the 1976 Aston Martin Lagonda Series 2, which was voted as the worst Aston Martin of all time in a SlashGear survey.

The Lagonda launched as the 1975 Series 1 model, which looks like a proper British muscle car. It came with thick tires, a gaping grille, muscular fenders, broad shoulders, and a sleek rear end that will leave you in the dust. It also had a 380 hp 5.3-liter V8 engine. However, the Series 1 was short-lived and replaced by a completely different Series 2 in 1976.

The new model traded in the muscular look with the angular wedge shape popular in the 1970s. It's as if the Lagonda no longer wished to become a muscular sports car and would rather be a door stopper. The weird look was compounded further by the pop-up headlights that made the car look like it's worried about what others will think of it.