This Iconic Car Held The No. 1 Sales Spot The Longest In The 1990s

Back in the 1990s, there was a car that held the top U.S. sales spot longer than any of its competitors. That car was the Ford Taurus, which held the title for five of the 10 years from 1990 through 1999. The Taurus claimed the Number One best-selling car status for five straight years, beginning in 1992 and ending in 1996. In case you were wondering about the other cars that took the title before and after, the Honda Accord reigned supreme in 1990 and 1991, while the Toyota Camry wore the sales crown for 1997, 1998, and 1999.

All told, during the five years that the Ford Taurus was top dog, Ford dealers sold a total of 1,934,551 of these vehicles. This breaks down as 409,751 in 1992, 360,448 in 1993, 397,037 in 1994, 366,266 in 1995, and 401,049 in 1996. That's a lot of Tauruses, and it doesn't count the ones sold during the other five years of the 1990s.

For model year 1992, the Taurus's first year at the top of the heap, the second-generation Taurus was put on sale. It featured some changes from the original 1986-91 model, which was far more important than you realize. These changes included smaller headlights and a much smoother body design, intended to lessen the "jellybean" look of the original Taurus, as some of its critics called it. It would continue to top the charts for the next four years.