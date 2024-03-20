Why The 1986 Ford Taurus Was Far More Important Than You Realize

The modern identity of Ford in the automotive landscape is that of an enormous, unflinching titan — a manufacturer so ubiquitous that it's difficult to even imagine a world where it doesn't exist. That's why some may find it surprising to hear that immediately prior to the entrance of the 1986 Ford Taurus, the company behind it faced the real danger of becoming a defunct car brand.

In the years leading up to the Taurus' release, Ford's reputation had skewed negative, with its cars garnering criticism for outdated designs and features. That drop in demand clawed chunks out of the organization's bottom line, as Ford reported a $1.5 million dollar loss in 1980 to The New York Times — what was then considered the largest annual loss for a corporation in American history. These financial woes continued to build up until Ford stood at the precipice of having to file for bankruptcy.

It was from this crisis that the Taurus was born. The development of the new model was more of a last-ditch gamble than a methodical pivot from what came before. The company took a substantial risk, investing $3 billion into the project in the hopes of creating something bold, fresh, and almost entirely unproven. The team clearly understood that Ford's traditional mindset for building cars was no longer viable, but there was also no guarantee that this ambitious new model would be the salve the company so desperately needed.