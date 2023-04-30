10 Classic European Cars That Are A Total Waste Of Money

Owning and driving classic cars is a hobby for which many of us have a strong passion. Even the process of upgrading, repairing, and restoring a classic beauty can be cathartic and an enjoyable pastime, even when it becomes difficult and frustrating. But there are so many cars to choose from coming from so many eras, it can be hard to choose one. Of course, the first barrier to entry may be chosen for you simply by your budget, as rare Ferraris, Duesenbergs, or Superbirds are well beyond the reach of most of us in terms of initial cost. Yet, some of us are drawn to cars outside of the Detroit three and prefer something seen as a bit different from owning an old Dart, Corvair, or Thunderbird. For those folks, there are troves of European classics from all eras.

As an American, owning or restoring a European classic car can be a daunting experience. Parts can be hard to obtain, especially for models never originally sold in the States, and there are many. An older Mercedes-Benz or BMW might not be so difficult to work with, but a Lancia, Seat, or Skoda can feel near impossible. Plus, many of these cars are beautifully crafted, but terribly built, making the prospect of breakdowns imminent. Whether the mounting expense is from scarcity of parts, continuous breakdowns, or never-ending restoration work, these 10 classics are a total waste of money.