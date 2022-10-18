The 5 Greatest Features Of The Original Aston Martin Lagonda

The Aston Martin Lagonda Series 2 debuted with a ridiculously hi-tech interior. It came with vintage cathode ray screens instead of conventional analog instruments. The cabin is brimming with fancy buttons that other production cars from the same era could only dream about. The microprocessor-based instrumentation and controls were genuinely out of this world, but Aston Martin almost went bust developing the Lagonda's modern cabin. Moreover, the fiddly electronics were notorious for unreliability despite looking like the most fantastic things you'll find in a 1970s Aston Martin.

Handcrafted luxury

The Aston Martin Lagonda's interior and dashboard features were something to write home about. The credit goes to its handcrafted cabin with genuine leather and wood panels. According to Car and Driver, the Lagonda's headliner features finely woven gray wool that looks good enough to wear to a fancy soiree.

Intrepix/Shutterstock

Exclusivity

We can babble all day about the Lagonda's pesky electronics and quirky visage. However, we haven't forgotten that the Series 2 debuted with a £20,000 base price, or about $200,000, in 1976. With that price, it's no wonder Aston Martin sold very few Lagondas. Aston only sold seven units of the Series 1 Lagonda, and fewer than 492 Series 2 Lagondas made it to owner garages (per The Drive). Between 635 to 646 Lagondas left the factory from 1976 to 1990. If you find one in mint condition, buy it on the spot, but prepare to pay $80,000 to upwards of $130,000 (per Classic Trader) as values are rising steadily for its exclusivity.