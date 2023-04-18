The 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Wayne Newton

Now known as "Mr. Las Vegas," Wayne Newton's long relationship with the gambling mecca began way back in 1958 when he was still a teenager — Newton quit high school to play six shows per day at a Fremont Street casino. But it wasn't until 1963 that he truly catapulted onto the national stage with his Americanized version of the German pop song "Danke Schoen." Younger readers might remember that the song had something of a resurgence when Matthew Broderick lip-synced it in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

Over the years, Wayne Newton built quite a career and for a period, he was a bigger draw to Las Vegas showrooms than any other entertainer, performing over 30,000 shows to date. He also enjoyed over 55 film roles and even more television appearances. In spite of his consistently high level of income, Newton has experienced financial ups and downs over the years due to bad investments such as the now-defunct Aladdin hotel and casino.

Nonetheless, he's managed to assemble an amazing car collection that until recently, could be viewed by the public on a tour of his palatial estate four miles from the Las Vegas strip, called Casa de Shenandoah. But with the tours discontinued and the property now for sale, we'll just have to settle for a virtual peek at the lounge lord's past and present whips.

[Featured image by Bob n Renee via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]