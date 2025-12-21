Not Honda, Not Toyota: This Was The Best-Selling Car Of 1995

Although it's pickup trucks (namely the Ford F-Series) both currently and historically rank at the top of America's vehicle sales charts, automotive history gets a lot more interesting when you look specifically at the most popular passenger cars in America over time. In fact, if you go back 30 years to the best-selling car of 1995, you'll find a once ubiquitous sedan that went from being one of the most common cars on the road to being completely discontinued in the late 2010s.

If you have any memory of driving in the 1990s, you probably know we're talking about the Ford Taurus, which wasn't just America's best-selling car for the year 1995, but for most of the mid-1990s. The Taurus is easily one of the most important and successful cars that Ford has ever sold and was a highly influential car for the industry. The fact that the Taurus went from dominance to discontinuation in a relatively short period of time shows just how fast things can change in the auto market.

More broadly, looking back on the success that the Taurus (along with its Mercury counterpart, the Sable) had during the 1990s takes us back to a time when the mid-sized sedan was the bread and butter of the American car market, and how that segment has been increasingly taken over by the crossover SUV.