6 Of The Worst-Looking BMWs Ever Made

The BMW 3 series is the brand's best-selling car, and this compact car has made its mark in the automotive world. However, it was still quite large for some buyers who wanted an upscale hatchback, and the BMW 1 Series (E87) didn't come out until 2004. So, before that, the company made the BMW 3 Series Compact (E36/E46) from 1999 to 2005.

The first BMW 3 Series Compact is essentially a BMW 3 Series (E36) that had its rear end cut off and replaced with a hatch. Although this dropped development costs, making the version more affordable than the sedan, it meant that the proportion of the vehicle isn't quite right. It still looked like an E36 upfront, and you'll likely expect it to be one on approach. But when you see its profile, it just looks like an E36 Coupe that lost its trunk in an accident.

The company did the same thing for the succeeding BMW 3 Series (E46), when it released a compact version in 2001. It still bore a similarity to the larger sedan, coupe, and wagon, but its cut-off rear just makes it look awkward. Aside from that, BMW changed the front headlights of the car to make it stand out from the rest of the line BMW 3 Series (E46) lineup, and it did stand out — for the worse.

Thankfully, the company eventually released the BMW 1 Series in 2004, which had better proportions and gave the company the hatchback that it deserved. It even spawned the rare BMW 1 M Coupe, giving birth to one of the most desirable small two-door sports cars to ever enter the market.