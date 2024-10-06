Why The BMW 1 M Coupe Was Discontinued After Just One Year

The BMW 1 Series, while it was available in the United States, provided small, practical, entry-level luxury transportation. It slotted in BMW's lineup under models like the 3 series, and before it was discontinued in 2014 (at least in the U.S.), it was relatively likable, if not particularly memorable. That is until the limited-production 1 Series M Coupe debuted. Adding the storied M badge to the small coupe back in 2011 was a signal to the automotive world that this hopped-up coupe meant business. More than just an upscale daily driver, the 1 Series M (or the 1M – not to be mixed up with the M1 racecar) was committed to driving thrills.

Many have called the 1M a "parts bin" car, referring to the fact that many of its components were shared with different BMW models at the time. It turns out, however, that BMW pieced together just the right set of parts from the bin, making a fast and fun two-door with lots to like. But, it was only around for one year – 2011. Even with that short run, some have gone as far as calling it one of the best M cars of all time, with some even referring to it as BMW's "most beloved car of the 21st century." So why would BMW take it off the market if it were so well-received?