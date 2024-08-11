Every BMW Model Powered By The N54 Engine

BMW is now known for making excellent turbocharged engines like the B58 inline-six, which powers models like the 340i and X3. Of course, the company didn't just stumble upon the formula for a successful and highly reliable turbocharged engine out of the blue — before the B58, there was the twin-turbo N54. Sometimes hailed as Germany's equivalent to Toyota's legendary twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE engine, the 3.0-liter inline-six engine makes 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque in its standard guise — although many suspect that the engine can produce quite a bit more power than that.

The engine powered several BMW models, including the 335i and 535i, the base-model X6 SUV from 2008, and the Z4 convertible. The latter debuted toward the end of the decade and was the last BMW model to use the N54, retaining it long after other models had moved on to the single-turbo N55, which replaced the N54 for the 2011 model year.

Despite having long since been superseded by newer, more powerful turbocharged inline-six engines like the B58, the N54 holds a special place in enthusiasts' hearts. It's not without its faults — including a flaky fuel pump and troublesome fuel injectors, to name a couple — and insane repair bills, but it's easy to get a lot more power from it without too much effort, making it an excellent option for speed freaks seeking a tuning platform. Sound like fun? Here's the full list of BMW models with the N54 engine for you to seek out.

