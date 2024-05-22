Every BMW Model Powered By The N52 Engine

For decades, BMW has been synonymous with powerful and refined inline-six engines. In a world where most six-cylinder engines were V6s, BMW stuck with inline-six engines, offering a perfect blend of smoothness and performance. BMW's N52 was introduced in the 2000s, and it holds a significant place in the straight-six legacy.

This naturally aspirated inline-six gas engine was famous for its smooth power delivery, engaging driving experience, and reliability. It replaced the M54 engine, setting itself apart with impressive fuel efficiency, torque, and horsepower gains. The N52 engine was the first BMW engine with a magnesium-aluminum composite block, helping it reduce weight while boosting its durability.

BMW offered the N52 engine in two displacements: 2.5-liter and 3.0-liter. These powertrains offered a range of outputs depending on the specific model. Below, we look at the models powered by this engine to better understand how it was a remarkable achievement in BMW's automotive engineering.