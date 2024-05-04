All The Rumors About The 2025 BMW X3 We've Seen So Far

The fourth generation of the BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle (as BMW calls it) has been eagerly awaited by its fans and other prospective customers. While there have been many rumors swirling around the introduction of this mid-size SUV, details about it appear to be coming into sharper focus.

The BMW X3 has undergone several changes and revisions throughout its history. The first-generation X3 was based on the 3-series platform and was produced from 2003 to 2010. The second-generation X3 grew in size and was almost as large as the first-generation X5. It was produced from 2010 to 2017. The third and current generation X3 has been produced since 2017, uses technology from the 5-series sedan and actually weighs less than the previous generation.

The new, fourth-generation X3 will be introduced within a few weeks as a 2025 model. According to BMW, the X3 has already gone through extensive testing in both extremely cold and extremely hot weather conditions. It has also completed the final tuning phase for all of its driver assistance and chassis control systems at BMW's test center in southern France.