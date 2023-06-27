2024 BMW X1 M35i Is A Compact SUV That Packs A Big Punch
The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive is here with twin-turbo power and a litany of new features and specifications. The X1 currently occupies the smallest spot in BMW's SUV lineup, but that doesn't mean it should be ignored. According to a press release by BMW, the M35i version gets a 2-liter four-banger that's "The most powerful 4-cylinder in BMW's modular engine portfolio." That engine is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
It throws down 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. That translates to a respectable zero to 60 miles per hour time of 5.2 seconds and is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour. The base 2023 X1 xDrive28i only generated 241 horsepower and could only accomplish a zero to 60 time of 6.2 seconds. BMW says it squeezed every ounce of power out of the engine by redesigning it to the core, including changes to the timing, intake and exhaust, and combustion chambers.
M Sport tuned suspension is standard
With the letter "M" adorning the car in typical BMW fashion, a number of sportier tweaks are standard. One such feature is the Adaptive M Suspension, which seeks to split the difference between offering a smooth ride indicative of a luxury SUV and all the sportiness of M-sport cars. 19-inch wheels and power-assisted sport steering are also standard. Giant M-Compound is an option that consists of 15.2-inch front brake rotors on the front wheels and 13-inch rotors on the back. Wireless charging pads, a curved infotainment display that runs BMW Operating System 9, and a Harmon/Kardon sound system round out the standard equipment list.
Creature comforts like heated seats, a moonroof, wood trim, and M Sport seats are all optional. The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive starts at $49,900 without the $995 destination charge and will be assembled at BMW's plant in Regensburg, Germany. It will go on sale in October of this year.