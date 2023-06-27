2024 BMW X1 M35i Is A Compact SUV That Packs A Big Punch

The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive is here with twin-turbo power and a litany of new features and specifications. The X1 currently occupies the smallest spot in BMW's SUV lineup, but that doesn't mean it should be ignored. According to a press release by BMW, the M35i version gets a 2-liter four-banger that's "The most powerful 4-cylinder in BMW's modular engine portfolio." That engine is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

BMW

It throws down 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. That translates to a respectable zero to 60 miles per hour time of 5.2 seconds and is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour. The base 2023 X1 xDrive28i only generated 241 horsepower and could only accomplish a zero to 60 time of 6.2 seconds. BMW says it squeezed every ounce of power out of the engine by redesigning it to the core, including changes to the timing, intake and exhaust, and combustion chambers.