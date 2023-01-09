33% Of People Think This Is The Worst Aston Martin Of All Time - SlashGear Survey

SlashGear sent out a survey asking for Aston Martin opinions in the United States, and 606 people responded giving their thoughts on the famous brand. Four models were singled out as the worst that Aston Martin offer over the years.

With 16.38% of the vote, the fourth place "winner" is the most recent on the list. The Aston Martin DBX is a four-door SUV from a brand that's made very few four-doors, and doesn't make SUVs. Granted, the DBX707 model makes 697 horsepower and has a top speed of 193 miles per hour. But all the power and speed in the world can't help the fact that Aston Martin is chasing the trend of supercar manufacturers pushing an SUV out the door like the Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue.

Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock

The Aston Martin Virage is third place on the list with 23.60% of the vote. According to Car and Driver, the 2012 Virage was planned as a model to sit nicely between the legendary Aston Martin DB9 and the DBS. It provided exactly 20 more horsepower and looked barely any different compared to the DB9, which cost around $20,000 less at $189,230 MSRP. With the Virage's MSRP starting at $212,110, that's a lot of money for very little gain.