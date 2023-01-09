33% Of People Think This Is The Worst Aston Martin Of All Time - SlashGear Survey
Aston Martin is best known for providing the transportation of choice for "James Bond" in most of the films, as well as making cars that even the most cold-hearted gearheads think are stylish. "007" fame aside, the Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most iconic cars ever made, and practically defined an entire genre of luxury coupes that are capable of more than just looking good. Even today, the Aston Martin Valhalla is a 1,000-horsepower hybrid speed monster that looks like it rolled out with the grace of a Renaissance-era painting.
According to Aston Martin, the brand first started making cars in 1914. With all the wins by Aston Martin over the brand's century-plus long history comes some losses. As the saying goes, "you can't win them all." Which Aston Martin models do people think missed the mark entirely? It's not a particularly long list, but some Aston cars have definitely not been given a license to kill.
Not Aston Martin's best work
SlashGear sent out a survey asking for Aston Martin opinions in the United States, and 606 people responded giving their thoughts on the famous brand. Four models were singled out as the worst that Aston Martin offer over the years.
With 16.38% of the vote, the fourth place "winner" is the most recent on the list. The Aston Martin DBX is a four-door SUV from a brand that's made very few four-doors, and doesn't make SUVs. Granted, the DBX707 model makes 697 horsepower and has a top speed of 193 miles per hour. But all the power and speed in the world can't help the fact that Aston Martin is chasing the trend of supercar manufacturers pushing an SUV out the door like the Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue.
The Aston Martin Virage is third place on the list with 23.60% of the vote. According to Car and Driver, the 2012 Virage was planned as a model to sit nicely between the legendary Aston Martin DB9 and the DBS. It provided exactly 20 more horsepower and looked barely any different compared to the DB9, which cost around $20,000 less at $189,230 MSRP. With the Virage's MSRP starting at $212,110, that's a lot of money for very little gain.
Not quite Bond-worthy
The Aston Martin Vantage Le Mans received 27.06% of the vote, putting it firmly in second place. For a brand known for aesthetics, the 1999 Vantage Le Mans is a travesty. The standard Vantage from the late 1990s was certainly different looking compared to other Astons, but it wasn't offensive. The Le Mans edition, made to pay tribute to the brand's motorsport victories, is a different story entirely. It was the most powerful Aston Martin at the time with 600 horsepower, but it also looked like a 1996 Ford Mustang from really far away. Close up, it looked like a catfish made out of fiberglass, and not in a good way.
With 33% of the vote, the Aston Martin Lagonda won the most ire from survey participants. For starters, the poor Lagonda from the late 1970s to the early 1990s looks almost nothing like a traditional Aston and shares more stylistic cues with a flattened Oldsmobile. According to a Car and Driver review from the time, the inside was packed with enough technology to give Texas Instruments a headache. The Lagonda was hand built to customer specification to the princely sum of $150,000 in 1980s money. Adjusted for inflation, that's over $462,700. Aston Martin revived the nameplate in 2016. That car looked much better but retailed for the princely sum of a cool $1 million.