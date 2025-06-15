Every Mazda3 Generation, Ranked By Horsepower

After the MX-5 Miata, which has been on sale since 1990, the oldest nameplate in Mazda's North American lineup is the Mazda3, which debuted for the 2004 model year. Originally replacing the Protegé in Mazda's lineup to compete against compact cars like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, the Mazda3 has now been on the market for over 20 years, and is currently in its fourth generation.

Over those two-plus decades, the Mazda3 has evolved in many ways, first appearing as an inexpensive, but fun-to-drive alternative to more mainstream Japanese compact cars, then sprouting off into the fire-breathing Mazdaspeed-branded hot hatch for a couple of generations, before morphing into the more mature, but still fun-loving, Mazda3 that it is today.

Unlike many cars, where horsepower numbers have progressively gotten higher with each new generation, the Mazda3 has had some peaks and valleys when it comes to maximum output. So let's take a look back and rank the different generations of Mazda3 by maximum horsepower. Like most cars, the Mazda3 has always been available with multiple engine options and different engines for each region, but to keep things simple, we'll focus on the most powerful version available for each generation for the American market, starting from the least powerful and going up from there.

