Every Mazda3 Generation, Ranked By Horsepower
After the MX-5 Miata, which has been on sale since 1990, the oldest nameplate in Mazda's North American lineup is the Mazda3, which debuted for the 2004 model year. Originally replacing the Protegé in Mazda's lineup to compete against compact cars like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, the Mazda3 has now been on the market for over 20 years, and is currently in its fourth generation.
Over those two-plus decades, the Mazda3 has evolved in many ways, first appearing as an inexpensive, but fun-to-drive alternative to more mainstream Japanese compact cars, then sprouting off into the fire-breathing Mazdaspeed-branded hot hatch for a couple of generations, before morphing into the more mature, but still fun-loving, Mazda3 that it is today.
Unlike many cars, where horsepower numbers have progressively gotten higher with each new generation, the Mazda3 has had some peaks and valleys when it comes to maximum output. So let's take a look back and rank the different generations of Mazda3 by maximum horsepower. Like most cars, the Mazda3 has always been available with multiple engine options and different engines for each region, but to keep things simple, we'll focus on the most powerful version available for each generation for the American market, starting from the least powerful and going up from there.
Mazda3 2.5 (2014-2018) - 184 horsepower
Coming in at the bottom of the rankings is the third-generation Mazda3, which was sold from 2014 to 2018. The move to the third-generation car was, up to this point, the most significant change in the Mazda3's history. For 2014, the Mazda3 left behind its old platform, which was a product of Mazda and Ford's long-running relationship, and moved to a brand new platform that was entirely the work of Mazda.
In most ways, the move to the new platform was an upgrade for the Mazda3, bringing a stiffer, modernized chassis and a more upscale cabin. But one thing that was lost in the transition to the new platform was the availability of the Mazdaspeed3 hot hatchback, or any sort of turbocharged model for the American market, although less powerful turbodiesel engines were available in other markets.
During the third generation, the most powerful Mazda3 you could get was powered by Mazda's 2.5-liter naturally aspirated Skyactiv four-cylinder engine, which made 184 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. While the third-generation Mazda3 still delivered decent performance, as MotorTrend found out, for its class and the fun-to-drive factor that Mazdas are known for, enthusiasts greatly missed the rowdy, turbocharged punch of the discontinued Mazdaspeed3.
Mazda3 Turbo (2021+) - 250 horsepower
The fourth (and current) generation Mazda3 debuted for the 2019 model year, with a slightly stretched wheelbase, a new rear suspension design and other exterior and interior updates. Initially, the biggest mechanical changes for the American market were that the larger 2.5-liter Skyactiv engine became standard, and that AWD became available as an option.
More notably, for the 2021 model year, Mazda finally answered the calls for a more powerful Mazda3 by adding a turbo model to the lineup. Powered by a turbocharged version of the Skyactiv 2.5, the Mazda3 Turbo makes 250 horsepower and an impressive 320 pound-feet of torque. It also comes standard with AWD, which on paper, could make it seem like a serious hot hatchback.
In fact, in a test conducted by Car and Driver, the Mazda3 Turbo has actually shown to be a little quicker than the old Mazdaspeed3, largely thanks to its improved AWD traction. But elsewhere, including during our seat time with the Mazda3 Turbo, the car has proven to be more of a fun, mature, and well-appointed daily driver than a gnarly hot hatch like the MazdaSpeed3 was. Sadly, unlike the Mazdaspeed, the latest Mazda3 Turbo can only be had with an automatic transmission.
Mazdaspeed3 (2007-2009) - 263 horsepower
When the Mazda3 first debuted for 2004, it was met with widespread acclaim thanks to its sophisticated chassis and fun-to-drive character. In terms of horsepower though, the normal Mazda3 initially left something to be desired. That all changed for the 2007 model year when the Mazdaspeed3 came out and things started to get really fun.
Under the Mazdaspeed3's hood was a turbocharged MZR 2.3-liter four-cylinder that made 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Those were impressive numbers in the mid 2000s, and the Mazdaspeed treatment also included lots of other performance hardware, including a six-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential, larger brakes, and sportier seats.
Despite having torque steer and other issues that came from squeezing that much power into a FWD car, the MazdaSpeed 3 was still able to outgun competition like the Honda Civic Si and even the AWD Subaru WRX. At the time, it ranked among the fastest front-wheel drive cars in the world.
Mazdaspeed3 (2010-2013) - 263 horsepower
Last, but not least in our power rankings, we get to the second and final iteration of the Mazdaspeed3, which was offered from 2010 to 2013. The second-gen car's ranking on the list could easily be flipped with the first-generation car, as the output was exactly the same: 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. But we'll close with it, as this was the final iteration of the Mazdaspeed3.
Compared to other affordable, enthusiast icons like the Civic Si, Subaru WRX or Volkswagen GTI, the Mazdaspeed3 was always a bit of a niche player, being on the market for less than a decade total. However, the car represented Mazda not just taking the hot hatchback market seriously, but also taking on, and being better at some of the world's best at their own game.
The second-generation Mazdaspeed3 also represented the end of an era for Mazda itself, as it was the last of a few different memorable enthusiast cars to wear the Mazdaspeed branding. After 2013, Mazda discontinued Mazdaspeed, and the company pivoted away from the tuner-friendly image of the 2000s, shifting its focus toward the more grown-up, luxury-oriented image it strives for today.