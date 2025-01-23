6 Of The Best-Looking Chevy Camaros Of All Time
The Chevrolet Camaro has always been one of the coolest American pony cars ever built. However, all good things must come to an end, and Chevy discontinued the sixth-generation Camaro in 2024. Since the Camaro is no longer in production, you have to scour dealer lots if you still want to get your hands on a brand-new model, or be willing to strike a deal with a current owner who no longer wants their vehicle. But even then, you'll likely find these cars at a markup because of their discontinued status.
We don't know if the brand will even launch it again in its current iteration — a front-engine, rear-wheel drive vehicle with a ton of horsepower coming from under the hood. After all, the car industry is quickly prioritizing EVs and hybrids, especially with the ever-tightening emissions requirements. But before we stress ourselves thinking about the future for this model, let's first dive down memory lane to find the best-looking Camaros of all time. Note that we're not taking performance into consideration here: This is just pure aesthetics and form.
If you also want to see power figures, jump into our list of the overall best Chevy Camaros ever made. This is more of a beauty pageant than a 100-meter dash, so let's see which Camaros left a mark on us when we first laid eyes on them.
1967 Camaro RS
Of course, nothing beats the original — that's why the first car that caught our eyes is also first on this list: the 1967 Camaro RS. This is the first Chevy Camaro to go up on sale, and its classic curving lines, bold shoulders, and wide front scoop perfectly embody the pony car ideal. And although the base Camaro is already one beautiful beast, it's the RS appearance package that really made us fall in love with this iconic vehicle.
The RS package hid the headlights behind covers that seemingly extend the grille to the edges of the fenders, giving it this iconic look. Of course, we also can't forget about the stripe that wraps around the front of the car, which adds to its character. Although quite simple, these trims and flairs make the first-generation stand out among the Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers, and other pony car competitors that were flooding the market in the late '60s.
2017 Camaro 2SS 50th Anniversary Special Edition
As the name suggests, the 2017 Camaro 2SS 50th Anniversary Special Edition was released to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Chevy model, which makes it fitting for this list. This model was available as both a coupe and a convertible, and it's part of the sixth and last generation of Camaros, which added sophistication to the look while still keeping the retro feel instituted by the fifth generation. But what made the 50th Anniversary Special Edition stand out was its Nightfall Gray metallic paint and orange striping around the body, as well as the commemorative 'Fifty' badging all around the vehicle to celebrate the historic achievement.
The sixth-generation Camaro had a couple of facelifts — one in 2019 and another in 2020. However, these updates weren't necessarily upgrades, as the first one made the car uglier, while the second one looks more plain and takes away the character that the last Camaro generation had when it was first released.
2010 Bumblebee Camaro SS
The 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS introduced this pony car to an entire new generation of car enthusiasts when it starred in the Transformers franchise as Bumblebee. This character was originally a Volkswagen Beetle, but, as the story behind the Bumblebee Camaro goes, director Michael Bay wanted sleeker cars for the franchise, so the Bug had to go. When the movie was looking for car sponsors, GM submitted a major bid, and Bay decided to primarily look at cars from one from its stable. When he laid his eyes on the 2010 Camaro, he knew it was the right car — and we could not agree more.
The 2010 Camaro SS just brought the model out of an eight-year retirement, with the Catfish Camaro ending production in 2002. Even though the retro wave of the 2000s was about to end, Chevrolet came out with this model just in time, offering the perfect blend of nostalgia and futuristic design. We love its boxy shape, and the grille just screams 1967 Camaro.
1993 Camaro Z/28 Indianapolis 500 Pace Car Edition
The fourth-generation Camaro, which came out in 1993 and ended in 2002, was a typical '90s sports car — long-slung with smooth flowing lines from bumper to bumper. Don't be fooled by its appearance, though, as some have called it America's first modern muscle car. And across the whole generation, the 1993 Z/28 Indianapolis 500 Pace Car variant stands tall.
Its unique black and white exterior made it quite a collectible car, and given that only 645 examples were made, you'd be hard-pressed to find one, even if you have a lot of money. Given that it's a Z/28 model, you also get a powerful LT1 engine under the hood, plus a choice of either a four-speed automatic or six-speed manual powering the rear wheels.
The fourth-generation Camaro was facelifted in 1998, giving it a wider mouth and pushing the headlights out. However, just like the 2019 facelift of the sixth-generation Camaro, this change was controversial, to say the least, with many enthusiasts calling it the "Catfish Camaro."
1985 Camaro IROC-Z
The 1985 Camaro IROC-Z pays homage to the International Race of Champions series, and it was built specifically to look the part. Of course, the internals of this model are massively different from the cars that inspired it, as Chevy had to adhere to additional rules to become road legal. But still, the fact that you're driving a car that looks like the ones that you see on TV amps up the cool factor.
Aside from that, the Camaro IROC-Z sported a wedge shape popular at the time for performance cars, having dumped the lumpy designs that were popular in the '70s. This was also the time that the American car industry was slowly coming back from the troubles that the 1973 oil crisis and tightening pollution controls caused. The era was starting to see power come up again, and even the more affordable Camaro eventually received the 350-cubic-inch TPI engine from the Corvette, giving its fans more horses without them needing to spend a fortune.
1973 Camaro Z28
The second-generation Camaro is often regarded as one of the weakest in the model line. Make no mistake, it's still a lovely car, but many feel that Chevrolet kind of messed up the looks on this generation, especially after its 1974 facelift. This is understandable, though, as all car makers had to rework their models to adhere to the new federal 5-mph crash regulations. Although GM did its best to add the required front and rear bumpers, it still feels a bit off. This is probably why Michael Bay used a clapped-out 1976 Camaro to represent Bumblebee's first form.
On the other hand, we love the look of the pre-facelift 1973 Camaro Z28. Its large grille, chrome bumpers, and big headlights make it feel like it's ready to take in more air to deliver more power. Furthermore, the ducktail spoiler at the back just screams 'Eat my dust' to all the cars behind it.
After six generations and over 60 years (including an eight-year hiatus), the Camaro is going away again. There's still hope that it could come back again in some form, but until that time comes, all we can do is reminisce. Hopefully, at least one of the cars on this list tickled your senses the way they did ours — and if you have a Camaro in your garage right now, cherish it, and please, don't let it go.
