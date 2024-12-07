Why Nissan Discontinued The Juke In The US (And What Replaced It)

Japanese automaker Nissan may not command the same prestige in the U.S. as its compatriots Toyota and Honda, but one thing is undeniable: Nissan has been a significant player in the American automotive scene since the 1960s. While it has mostly stuck to launching conventional, sensible-looking cars in the U.S. market, Nissan has, on several occasions, come up with some of the most iconic — and occasionally unconventional — vehicles to grace U.S. garages.

Advertisement

Notable examples include the Nissan Skyline GT-R, arguably one of the most well-known models in the company's lineup, and iconic sports cars like the Nissan 370Z and the Nissan 240SX. In fact, a closer look at Nissan and you could end up with a long list of really important Nissan cars of all time. Nissan's experiments with styling have also resulted in vehicles that do not particularly fit into the category of good-looking cars. In fact, the company has a long list of vehicles that look quirky, strange, and borderline ugly.

When thinking of weird-looking Nissan-made cars, we couldn't help but think of the Nissan Juke; a strange-looking subcompact crossover SUV sold in the U.S. market between 2010 and 2017. Toward the end of its run in the U.S., sales of the Nissan Juke started plummeting each passing year, which some believe was primarily due to the unconventional, polarizing looks of the car. This led to the eventual cancelation of the vehicle in the U.S., where it was replaced with the Nissan Kicks. The story of the Nissan Juke and the eventual arrival of the Nissan Kicks in the U.S. market is interesting in itself, and eventually resulted in the arrival of the newest 2025 Nissan Kicks, which is not that bad looking vehicle after all.

Advertisement