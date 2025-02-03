Ford Mustang Body Styles By Year: A Visual History

When it comes to American muscle cars, few names are quite as legendary as the Ford Mustang. The brainchild of Ford vice-president Lee Iacocca, the Mustang was an instant hit when it debuted in 1964, with dealers moving 22,000 units on the first day alone. The momentum carried on, too, with total sales of more than 418,000 units during the car's first full year.

Advertisement

The Mustang wasn't necessarily the first-ever pony car, but Ford's offering arguably helped define the style, establishing a template for powerful and compact sports cars that would carry on over the next few decades. The result was a long lineage of very cool American pony cars like Plymouth's Hemi 'Cuda and the long-lived Pontiac Firebird.

Ford has released seven generations of Mustang since 1964, each responding to the times and offering unique — but recognizable — takes on a familiar archetype. As the Mustang continues to fly the flag for classic V8 power well into the 2020s, let's take a trip through memory lane and enjoy how the Ford Mustang's looks have changed over the years.