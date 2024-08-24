Pontiac Firebird: A Visual History

The Pontiac Firebird was one of GM's attempts to catch up to the burgeoning pony car segment pioneered by the Plymouth Barracuda and popularized by the one and only Ford Mustang. Built on GM's F-body platform, the Firebird started as Pontiac's version of the Chevrolet Camaro. However, GM gave Pontiac leeway to stamp its mark on the base concept — with parts such as the hood, front fascia, engines, and wheels all exclusive to Pontiac.

Advertisement

Pontiac debuted five Firebird models in 1967, and the car stayed in production until 2002, with four generations of Pontiac Firebird spanning those 35 years. The second generation was the longest-lived, sticking around for an impressive 11 years and going through four facelifts — as well as a dizzying array of GM engines as the corporation stumbled through tightening emissions regulations during the so-called malaise era.

From the Coke bottle styling of its first generation through to the streamlined final iteration of the 1990s and early 2000s, Pontiac kept tweaking the Firebird throughout its life, changing its style to suit the times and creating some excellent muscle cars in the process.

Advertisement

Without further ado, let's take a slow jaunt down memory lane and enjoy the Firebird's journey through the years.