5 Legendary Pontiac Models From The 1960s (And How Much They're Worth Today)
Narrowing the field of iconic Pontiac cars from the 1960s down to five is a daunting task. Undoubtedly someone's favorite Pontiac will not make the cut, but, rest assured, that doesn't mean we don't love all of them.
Ultimately, picking these five Pontiacs came down to nameplates that have stood the test of time or had a significant impact on the automotive world. The following five Pontiac models persisted through the years as well as any Pontiac could, given the last model to leave the factory was a 2010 G6. While that day marked the end of the Pontiac brand's long history, the cars it produced in the 1960s still carry Pontiac's arrowhead logo.
There's no question that 1960s Pontiacs like the Catalina, LeMans, and Ventura are worthy of discussion. However, in this list of legendary Pontiacs from the 1960s we'll include models such as the first-year 1962 Grand Prix, the 1964 Tempest, the 1965 Bonneville Convertible, the first-year 1967 Firebird, and the 1969 GTO Judge Convertible.
The 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix
During John DeLorean's early years as Pontiac's chief engineer, the automaker launched the 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix as a new model competing with the Ford Thunderbird. While the notion that the mid-1960s GTO was the first ever muscle car is a recurring theme, many people recognize the era's foundation started years before with cars like the Pontiac Grand Prix.
Highlighting the muscular nature of the early Grand Prix was its 389 cubic-inch V8 producing 305 horsepower and the optional 421 V8 that produced 405 horsepower with dual exhaust pipes. The 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix not only had power, it featured a full set of gauges on its instrument panel and bucket seats to complement its sporty nature.
The Grand Prix would span several generations over its 47 production years before finally being retired in 2008. As the first of its kind, Pontiac sold 30,195 1962 Grand Prix, according to Hagerty. Mecum Auctions reports that of those 30,195, only 16 were fitted with the 405-hp 421 cubic-inch V8, dubbed the Super Duty.
Over the last five years Classic.com recorded 100 sales for the first-generation Pontiac Grand Prix with an average value of $30,161. 1962 Grand Prix values are similar, averaging $33,900 over 13 sales.
The 1964 Pontiac Tempest
While the Pontiac Tempest nameplate died out in the 1990s, it's difficult to discuss legendary Pontiac models without it coming up at some point. The 1964 model year marked the start of the second generation for the Tempest. The new generation saw a larger Tempest that carried V8 power instead of the previous version's four-cylinder offering.
These were the formative years of the Muscle Car Era that saw American brands push one another to greater performance in an attempt to compete with, or at least mimic, powerful European cars such as the Ferrari 250 GTO.
We'd be remiss to not acknowledge the role of the Tempest in the lineage of the similarly-named Pontiac GTO muscle car. In 1964, one could order the Pontiac Tempest in LeMans trim and add the GTO option. The GTO option included the 389 cubic-inch V8 equipped with either a four-barrel or three two-barrel carburetors. The three two-barrel carb setup, known as Tri-Power, pushed the 389's output to 348 horsepower.
Hemmings currently has two 1964 Pontiac Tempests listed for sale. The first, a modified restoration, with a 6.0-liter LQ9 V8 under the hood, priced at $59,000. The other, a GTO-badged clone convertible, is powered by a similarly incorrect 455 cubic-inch V8 and priced at $74,000.
1965 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible
If someone was traveling back to the mid-1960s in a time machine in search of pristine Pontiacs to hide in out-of-the-way barns, how could they skip a 1965 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible? The redesigned 1965 model kicked off the fourth of several Pontiac Bonneville generations with long, sleek lines racing its length, stacked headlights, an aggressively pointed hood, and blacked-out grille inserts that epitomized the burgeoning muscle car era.
Other than the convertible, the fourth-gen Bonneville also came in several body styles, including two and four-door hardtops and a four-door station wagon. The plush interior included soft padded surfaces and cloth or vinyl upholstered seats. Engines offerings for the 1965 Pontiac Bonneville were similar to the 1962 Grand Prix including the 389 cubic-inch V8 with up to 360 horsepower and a 376-hp 421 cubic-inch V8.
Hagerty lists the two-door convertible model powered by a 376-horsepower 421 cubic-inch V8 equipped with three-two-barrel carburetors among the most valuable versions of the 1965 Pontiac Bonneville. Its estimated value ranges from just over $60K for the highest-grade examples and $49,700 for those in excellent condition. Models like these in good condition are worth around $25K and could have some flaws that most people won't notice.
Pontiac launched the Firebird in 1967
In response to its corporate rival, Chevrolet, releasing the all-new Camaro for the 1967 model year, Pontiac launched one of the coolest looking Pontiac models ever made, the 1967 Firebird. In later years, the Pontiac Trans Am name would become more popular than the Firebird, but the T/A was never more than the top-trim for the Firebird.
The first-year Pontiac Firebird featured a 400 cubic-inch V8 as its top engine offering and an interior that was a step up from the Camaro. In addition to the 400-inch displacement, the Firebird offered an optional Ram Air induction system. The Ram Air's functional hood scoops brought fresh air directly into the Firebird's air cleaner to force-feed the four-barrel Quadrajet carburetor-equipped 400 and deliver up to 325 horsepower.
Values for 1967 Pontiac Firebirds vary widely depending on condition, trim, and engine options. Some of the highest prices are associated with Ram Air models and convertibles. For reference, Classic.com shared a 1967 Pontiac Firebird Convertible that sold at auction for $165,000 in January, 2021.
The 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Convertible
Perhaps the most expensive 1960s Pontiac to ever sell at auction is the 1969 GTO Judge Convertible. Pontiac first offered the GTO option on the 1964 Tempest LeMans and later split it off as the stand-alone GTO model in 1966.
The second-generation Pontiac GTO debuted in 1968 with updated styling and the addition of the Judge package to the lineup in 1969. The 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge came as either a two-door model in either hardtop or convertible body styles. The Judge came with a 400 cubic-inch V8 topped by a four-barrel carburetor and fed by the Ram Air IV induction system; a combination rated at 370 horsepower.
Hagerty places values for 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge models at up to $300,000 for pristine hardtop coupe models, and $640,000 for the best GTO Judge Convertibles. An indication of the convertible Judge's desirability is the estimated $432,000 value of a fair condition specimen.
Buyers should be aware that for a short time Pontiac offered a Ram Air III package for the 1969 GTO Judge. The Ram Air III-equipped 400 cubic-inch V8 is apparently less prized by collectors, with convertible Judges so equipped only carrying values up to $225,000, also according to Hagerty.
