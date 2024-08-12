5 Legendary Pontiac Models From The 1960s (And How Much They're Worth Today)

Narrowing the field of iconic Pontiac cars from the 1960s down to five is a daunting task. Undoubtedly someone's favorite Pontiac will not make the cut, but, rest assured, that doesn't mean we don't love all of them.

Ultimately, picking these five Pontiacs came down to nameplates that have stood the test of time or had a significant impact on the automotive world. The following five Pontiac models persisted through the years as well as any Pontiac could, given the last model to leave the factory was a 2010 G6. While that day marked the end of the Pontiac brand's long history, the cars it produced in the 1960s still carry Pontiac's arrowhead logo.

There's no question that 1960s Pontiacs like the Catalina, LeMans, and Ventura are worthy of discussion. However, in this list of legendary Pontiacs from the 1960s we'll include models such as the first-year 1962 Grand Prix, the 1964 Tempest, the 1965 Bonneville Convertible, the first-year 1967 Firebird, and the 1969 GTO Judge Convertible.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]