Every Generation Pontiac Grand Prix, Ranked Worst To Best Based On Resale Value

Produced from the early '60s right through to the late '00s, the Grand Prix evolved many times throughout its production run. In its initial form, it served as Pontiac's luxury-oriented coupe, albeit one that could be optioned with a high-performance engine if its buyer desired. These muscle Grand Prix variants are arguably underappreciated, and don't get as much attention from collectors as the likes of the iconic GTO. Over the years, it was also sold as a sedan with varying degrees of both sportiness and luxury, as buyer tastes and GM's priorities continued to fluctuate.

Early Grand Prix models are generally considered to be the most desirable among collectors, although there were a number of special editions launched with later generations that have proven to be just as sought after in the years since the Grand Prix's demise. To rank each generation of the car from least to most valuable in terms of current resale price, we've used data from Classic.com's listings database. Each car is ranked with regard to its Classic.com Market Benchmark, which calculates an average value for each generation based on market data from recent auction records and dealership listings.

All figures are accurate as of the time of writing.