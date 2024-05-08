What Engine Did The 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix Have & How Much HP Did It Produce?

Pontiac developed its first Grand Prix for the 1962 model year. By the time 1964 strolled around, it was Pontiac's third best-selling car. Despite the 1964 model not yielding as much popularity as its 1963 sister, it was still a popular car. The Grand Prix was a sleek yet muscular car, providing a stylish ride for drivers going to and from work. You might not find the 1964 Grand Prix on the cheap, but there are still a few cheap and reliable Pontiacs you can get today, despite the brand being out of business.

Part of the Grand Prix's appeal was its engine. While the Pontiac GTO was best known for running the 389 engine, one of the best engines ever put in a Pontiac muscle car, the Grand Prix also housed it. The 389 debuted in 1959 and is seen as a significant contributing factor to the rise of muscle cars in the '60s. Pontiac offered multiple configurations for cars with the 389 V8, one of which made a splash in the 1960 NASCAR season. The Grand Prix was no different. Buyers could get their 1964 Grand Prix with a two-barrel carburetor configuration, four-barrel, or the Tri-Power three two-barrel configuration. However, those who wanted better performance out of their Grand Prix could get their model with Pontiac's 421 engine.