8 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Pontiac Muscle Car

Despite a tragic demise ushered in by the 2008 financial crisis, Pontiac has a long and storied history in the annals of automobile development. From the racetrack to the streets, famous names like the Firebird, GTO, Grand Prix, and Tempest, as well as several other underappreciated Pontiac muscle cars, have been stuffed with V8 engines and pushed into the market.

The inaugural Pontiac V8, a 251 cubic-inch flathead introduced in 1932, was an 85-horsepower parts bin special that lasted a single year. Afterward, Pontiac returned to straight six- and eight-cylinder engines for another decade and a half. It wasn't until 1955, when they retooled their brand to appeal to youthful buyers, that Pontiac landed on a functional 287 cubic-inch V8, the forebear of the powerplant for some of the most iconic muscle cars ever.

Pontiac had some of the coolest-looking cars, but it was the company's powerplants that developed a committed fan base. Not all engines are created equal. Personal preference and usage dictate a lot of what makes a great motor, but Pontiac made some of the most iconic cars of its time. Join us as we take a look at the legacy, development, performance, and cool factor of some of the best engines ever put in a Pontiac muscle car.