The History Of Pontiac's Hidden Gem: The Can Am

Vintage muscle cars are a favorite among automobile collectors. They represent that desire to be loud, fast, and stylish, blending the racing world with the everyday. Whether a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro or a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird, something about these vehicles has transcended generations and become objects people clamor to own. However, when it comes to muscle cars — particularly American ones — there's one company that is the granddaddy of them all: Pontiac.

Pontiac introduced the GTO in 1964, and it was a sign to every other car company there was a hunger for a high-performance vehicle with a hulking V8 engine. Originally, the GTO was a package option for the Pontiac Tempest and LeMans models before eventually becoming a separate model. After the GTO hit the market, every company needed its own muscle car, which is why we saw such a boom in the marketplace over the late 1960s and 1970s.

In 1977, Pontiac debuted what could have been the next step in their muscle car trajectory, but its time in the sun was about as brief as a vehicle could have. That car is the Pontiac Can Am. This muscle car lasted only six months in production after being introduced midway through the production year and has been fairly lost to time, by and large. However, the Can Am was not some dud built by Pontiac.

[Image by CZmarlin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0]