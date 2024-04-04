5 Of The Cheapest Reliable Pontiacs You Can Still Get Today

If you're in the market for a sporty wagon-like car, the Pontiac Vibe, which was redesigned for the 2009 model year, is worth considering. It shares its mechanical components and interiors with the Toyota Matrix, ensuring a certain level of quality and reliability that is associated with the brand. Other changes to its appearance include a new front-end styling, a headlight design, and a restyled bumper. The SUV is available in three trims — base, GT, and AWD.

All trims except the base variant get a new engine — a high-torque 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 158 hp and offers enough power for both highway cruising and city driving. The base trim retains the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 132 hp. While not as powerful, the smaller engine is likely to offer more fuel efficiency. Except for the AWD, the trims get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The AWD has a four-speed automatic.

The interior is well-designed, but the GT trim comes with a more comfortable and plush interior compared to the other trims. The controls are intuitive and easy to use, and you get a good amount of cargo space with this model. The best part is that you can fold down the rear and front passenger seats to make more room. While this car does not break new ground in terms of what it offers, it "offers sensible transportation and enough room to pack a substantial amount of stuff without breaking your budget," as a Cars.com review puts it. If you're interested in purchasing this model, expect to pay anywhere between $4,000 and $6,000 in the used car market.